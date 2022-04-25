Sweet 16 – 25/4/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

ROMEO WALKER – ‘the shape up

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

High Pulp – ‘Pursuit of Ends’
LOCAL TRACKS

Siala – ‘Black Coffee’

Budjerah – ‘Get Down’

Trophie (Ft. EDWARD(我)) – ‘Angel Wings

Syrup – ‘Transparent’

Sophiya & JessB – ‘KWEEN ENERGY’

Fleur De Mur – ‘Neither Am I’

Stevan – ‘The Wave’

Telenova – ‘Why Do I Keep You?’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Viagra Boys – ‘Ain’t No Thief’

RIIKI REID – ‘The Dream State

Kate Bollinger – ‘Look at it in the light’

bbno$ – ‘mathematics

Ural Thomas and the Pain – ‘Gimme Some Ice Cream’

PinkPantheress (Ft. WILLOW) – ‘Where you are’

Kae Tempest – ‘Don’t You Ever’

Lionel Boy – ‘LOVE’

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

 

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

