Sweet 16 – 25/4/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM ROMEO WALKER – ‘the shape up‘ INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM High Pulp – ‘Pursuit of Ends’

LOCAL TRACKS

Siala – ‘Black Coffee’

Budjerah – ‘Get Down’

Trophie (Ft. EDWARD(我)) – ‘Angel Wings‘

Syrup – ‘Transparent’

Sophiya & JessB – ‘KWEEN ENERGY’

Fleur De Mur – ‘Neither Am I’

Stevan – ‘The Wave’

Telenova – ‘Why Do I Keep You?’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Viagra Boys – ‘Ain’t No Thief’

RIIKI REID – ‘The Dream State‘

Kate Bollinger – ‘Look at it in the light’

bbno$ – ‘mathematics‘

Ural Thomas and the Pain – ‘Gimme Some Ice Cream’

PinkPantheress (Ft. WILLOW) – ‘Where you are’

Kae Tempest – ‘Don’t You Ever’

Lionel Boy – ‘LOVE’

…

