Sweet 16 – 25/7/22

591050-Product-0-I-637933297977476595

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 10.42.56 AM

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Jitwam – ‘Third’ 

591050-Product-0-I-637933297977476595

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Katy J Pearson – ‘Sound of the Morning’
unnamed-1

LOCAL TRACKS

 FEVILAND  – ‘Big Little

Elizabeth M. Drummond – ‘Congratulations

Jesswar – ‘FELL IN LOVE

Madoc Plane – ‘Right Reason

Joshua Amour – ‘Don’t Let Go

The Prize – ‘Wrong Side of Town

JULAI – ‘BADDIE BTTM

Carla Wehbe – ‘is forever off the table?

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Jessie Ware – ‘Free Yourself

Burna Boy – ‘Dirty Secrets

Fazerdays – ‘Come Apart

Santigold – ‘Nothing

The Beths – ‘Expert In A Dying Field

Bronwyn – ‘Steady

Viagra Boys – ‘Baby Criminal

Manuela Tomé (Ft. Slicko) – ‘ROTATION

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

July 25th 2022
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Topics:
Share
On Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport