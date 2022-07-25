Sweet 16 – 25/7/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Jitwam – ‘Third’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Katy J Pearson – ‘Sound of the Morning’
LOCAL TRACKS
FEVILAND – ‘Big Little‘
Elizabeth M. Drummond – ‘Congratulations‘
Jesswar – ‘FELL IN LOVE‘
Madoc Plane – ‘Right Reason‘
Joshua Amour – ‘Don’t Let Go‘
The Prize – ‘Wrong Side of Town‘
JULAI – ‘BADDIE BTTM‘
Carla Wehbe – ‘is forever off the table?‘
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Jessie Ware – ‘Free Yourself‘
Burna Boy – ‘Dirty Secrets‘
Fazerdays – ‘Come Apart‘
Santigold – ‘Nothing‘
The Beths – ‘Expert In A Dying Field‘
Bronwyn – ‘Steady‘
Viagra Boys – ‘Baby Criminal‘
Manuela Tomé (Ft. Slicko) – ‘ROTATION‘
