AUSTRALIAN:

Album: Yon Yonson – Yes No Sorry

OKbadlands – PTY LTD

Bubbleboy – Cloud Rubber

Running Touch – Lovely

Holy Holy – Send My Regards

The Pink Tiles – Time For Love

The Smith Street band – Birthdays

Arpier – Down

Sydnee Carter – When We Were Young

INTERNATIONAL:

ALBUM – Thundercat – Drunk

Lana De Rey – Love

Maggie Rogers – Better

Lune – Healing Song

Spoon – Can I Sit Next to You

Pure Muscle – Trust in Me

Fyfe – Love You More

dylAn – Lemons

Palastic – Matches (Ft. Nathan)