Sweet 16 26/03

5e25ea82d328244c2b093ad748193dae.1000x1000x1

Aussie:

Album- Desert Divas volume 2

The Pink Tiles – For Tomorrow

Martin King – The Way We Crush

Jonti ft.Steve Lacy – Scrood

Ivy league- Sylva

Cactus channel – Do It For Nothing

Oliver tank – Charlene

Lalic- Not Cool

Dreamy Rimmy – Like me

 

International:

Album: Steve Lacy’s Demo

Drake -Passionfruit

Sarsha Samone – Daydream Radio

Fkj – Skyline

Moonlandingz- Vessels

Superorganism – Something On Your M.I.N.D

Semi-attractive Boy – Her Heart Isn’t Beating For Me

Portugal. The Man – Feel It
Frank Ocean – Chanel

March 27th 2017
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
Pop Culture
Science
Sport