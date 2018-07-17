Sweet 16 27/05
AUS
Local Feature Album: Empire Park. – Nobody’s Watching Me
Tracks:
- Wolfjay – She Calls to Me
- Kllo – Potential
- Sadiva – 8 Bits
- Two People – Im Tied, To You
- Columbus – Cut It Out
- White Blanks – Go Right Now
- Your Girl Pho – Stop By (ft. Tayrell)
- Club Yorke – Stop the Bleeding
INTERNATIONAL
International Feature Album: A$AP Rocky – TESTING
Tracks:
- Jonathan Something – Outlandish Poetia
- Calpurnia – Greyhound
- LADY LESHURR – OMW
- Pusha T – What Would Meek Do? (ft. Kanye West)
- State Champs – Mine Is Gold
- As It Is – The Wounded World
- Against The Current – Almost Forgot
- Jorja Smith – February 3rd