Sweet 16 27/05

Sweet 16 27_05

AUS

Nobodys-Watching-Me-EP-Cover-FINAL-DRAFT-300x300

Local Feature Album: Empire Park. – Nobody’s Watching Me

Tracks:

  • Wolfjay – She Calls to Me
  • Kllo – Potential
  • Sadiva – 8 Bits
  • Two People – Im Tied, To You
  • Columbus – Cut It Out
  • White Blanks – Go Right Now
  • Your Girl Pho – Stop By (ft. Tayrell)
  • Club Yorke – Stop the Bleeding

INTERNATIONAL 

testing

International Feature Album: A$AP Rocky – TESTING

Tracks:

  • Jonathan Something – Outlandish Poetia
  • Calpurnia – Greyhound
  • LADY LESHURR – OMW
  • Pusha T – What Would Meek Do? (ft. Kanye West)
  • State Champs – Mine Is Gold
  • As It Is – The Wounded World
  • Against The Current – Almost Forgot
  • Jorja Smith – February 3rd

July 17th 2018
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport