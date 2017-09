AUSSIE

Album: Birdz – Train Of Thought

Alex the Astronaut – Not Worth Hiding

Rat and Co.- There Is No Help

SEAVERA – City

SUN- Seasons

Odette – Watch Me Read You

The Cactus Channel – Storefront

Boat Show – The Big Smoke LW

Tropical F*** Storm’s – Chameleon Paint

INTERNATIONAL

Oh Sees – Orc

Alvvays – Plimsoll Punks

Cults – I Took Your Picture

Dillon – Shades Fade

Lizzo – Water Me

King Krule – Czech One

Geowulf – Drink Too Much

Alice Glass – Without Love

Jay Alpha – Cold Peaches