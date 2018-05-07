Sweet 16 29/04

quails-worlds-1

quails-worlds-1

 

Aussie

ALBUM: Quails – Worlds

Tracks:

  • Oscar Key Sung – Simple Luv
  • Tashka – Yokubo
  • XMPLA – Better
  • ALTA – Now You Want Me
  • MUKI – Gold Oxygen
  • Gretta Ray – Time
  • Phil Wolfendale – Flop
  • Turn south – Maybe

484e876d5641f0ce4d9a6b35ad1a4eb0.1000x1000x1

 

International

ALBUM – Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer

Tracks:

  • Kanye West – Ye vs. the People (ft. T.I.)
  • Lucy And The Rats – So Simple
  • Yuno – Why For
  • Matthew Young – Fix Me Up
  • Yukon Blonde – Love The Way You Are
  • Kiefer – What a Day
  • Estere – Nomads
  • Snail Mail – Heat Wave
  • Gaz Coombes – Walk the walk

May 7th 2018
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport