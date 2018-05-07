Sweet 16 29/04
Aussie
ALBUM: Quails – Worlds
Tracks:
- Oscar Key Sung – Simple Luv
- Tashka – Yokubo
- XMPLA – Better
- ALTA – Now You Want Me
- MUKI – Gold Oxygen
- Gretta Ray – Time
- Phil Wolfendale – Flop
- Turn south – Maybe
International
ALBUM – Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer
Tracks:
- Kanye West – Ye vs. the People (ft. T.I.)
- Lucy And The Rats – So Simple
- Yuno – Why For
- Matthew Young – Fix Me Up
- Yukon Blonde – Love The Way You Are
- Kiefer – What a Day
- Estere – Nomads
- Snail Mail – Heat Wave
- Gaz Coombes – Walk the walk