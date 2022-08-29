SWEET 16 – 29/08/22

Ezra Furman_All Of Us Flames_PACKSHOT

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 10.42.56 AM

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Julia Jacklin –‘Pre Pleasure’

PRE PLEASURE

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Ezra Furman – ‘All Of Us Flames
Ezra Furman_All Of Us Flames_PACKSHOT

LOCAL TRACKS

Big Scary – ‘Real Love’
Close Counters – ‘SNAP TO IT!’
Daphzie – ‘Be Here’
A.B. Original – ‘King Billy Cokebottle’
Alana Jagt – ‘Stars of Napperby’
Indigo Sparke – ‘Blue’
ASHWARYA – ‘Can’t Relate’
Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 Tim Shiel (Tzekin Remix) – ‘Hidden Qi 隐.气’

 

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Greentea Peng – ‘Look To Him’
Courting – ‘Jumper’
Kaleena Zanders, Party Pupils – ‘ME WITHOUT U’
Skullcrusher – ‘They Quiet the Room’
The Backseat Lovers – ‘Growing/Dying’
M.I.A – ‘Popular’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Burning’
Djo – ‘Figure You Out’

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

 

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

August 29th 2022
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Topics:
Share
2022-23 Strategic PlanOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport