SWEET 16 – 29/08/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM Julia Jacklin –‘Pre Pleasure’ INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM Ezra Furman – ‘All Of Us Flames‘

LOCAL TRACKS

Big Scary – ‘Real Love’

Close Counters – ‘SNAP TO IT!’

Daphzie – ‘Be Here’

A.B. Original – ‘King Billy Cokebottle’

Alana Jagt – ‘Stars of Napperby’

Indigo Sparke – ‘Blue’

ASHWARYA – ‘Can’t Relate’

Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 Tim Shiel (Tzekin Remix) – ‘Hidden Qi 隐.气’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Greentea Peng – ‘Look To Him’

Courting – ‘Jumper’

Kaleena Zanders, Party Pupils – ‘ME WITHOUT U’

Skullcrusher – ‘They Quiet the Room’

The Backseat Lovers – ‘Growing/Dying’

M.I.A – ‘Popular’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Burning’

Djo – ‘Figure You Out’

