SWEET 16 – 29/08/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Julia Jacklin –‘Pre Pleasure’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Ezra Furman – ‘All Of Us Flames‘
LOCAL TRACKS
Big Scary – ‘Real Love’
Close Counters – ‘SNAP TO IT!’
Daphzie – ‘Be Here’
A.B. Original – ‘King Billy Cokebottle’
Alana Jagt – ‘Stars of Napperby’
Indigo Sparke – ‘Blue’
ASHWARYA – ‘Can’t Relate’
Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 Tim Shiel (Tzekin Remix) – ‘Hidden Qi 隐.气’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Greentea Peng – ‘Look To Him’
Courting – ‘Jumper’
Kaleena Zanders, Party Pupils – ‘ME WITHOUT U’
Skullcrusher – ‘They Quiet the Room’
The Backseat Lovers – ‘Growing/Dying’
M.I.A – ‘Popular’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Burning’
Djo – ‘Figure You Out’
