sweet 16 30/07

Local 
ol loco
 Feature Album: The Murlocs – Old Locomotive
Cloud Control  Zone
Hannah Cameron No Pen of Mine
Alex Lahey Everyday’s the weekend
Miss Blanks   Freq U
King IV  We Can Get It ft Rromarin 
The Bombay Royale I love you love you
Birdz   This Side ft. Serina Pech
Rackett  Prey 


International

lana

Feature Album: Lana Del Rey – Lust for Life

Nick Mulvey Mountain to Move
Conosco  La Musica
RAC  Heartbreak Summer (ft. K.Flay)
Inheaven  World On Fire
BADBADNOTGOOD   In your eyes remix Nosaj
BLACKPINK  – ‘마지막처럼 (AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST)
Briana Marela  Feel What I Feel
Meryem Saci On My Way

August 10th 2017
