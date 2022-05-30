Sweet 16 – 30/5/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM Body Type – ‘Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising’ INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM Lykke Li – ‘EYEYE’

LOCAL TRACKS

Becca Hatch – ‘Without You’

The Faim – ‘Me Because of You’

Southside Denny (ft. Caleb.Therapper – ‘Gotham Freestyle‘

Kota Banks – ‘Dreamhigh’

Queency – ‘Forbidden Fruit’

Maatakitj (ft. Paul Mac) – ‘Yornan [Dance Mix]’

Good Pash – ‘You Can’t Take the Plunge’

PRICIE – ‘M.O.M (Money On Me)’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Art Moore – ‘Muscle Memory’

Santigold – ‘High Priestess’

070 Shake (ft. Christine and the Queens) – ‘Body’

easy life (ft. Kevin Abstract) – ‘DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY’

Kristiane – ‘State Lines’

MELODOWNZ – ‘Slow Jamz’

Rachel Chinouriri – ‘Better Off Without

Ruby Goon – ‘Cold Wind’

…

