Sweet 16 – 30/5/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Body Type – ‘Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Lykke Li – ‘EYEYE’
LOCAL TRACKS
Becca Hatch – ‘Without You’
The Faim – ‘Me Because of You’
Southside Denny (ft. Caleb.Therapper – ‘Gotham Freestyle‘
Kota Banks – ‘Dreamhigh’
Queency – ‘Forbidden Fruit’
Maatakitj (ft. Paul Mac) – ‘Yornan [Dance Mix]’
Good Pash – ‘You Can’t Take the Plunge’
PRICIE – ‘M.O.M (Money On Me)’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Art Moore – ‘Muscle Memory’
Santigold – ‘High Priestess’
070 Shake (ft. Christine and the Queens) – ‘Body’
easy life (ft. Kevin Abstract) – ‘DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY’
Kristiane – ‘State Lines’
MELODOWNZ – ‘Slow Jamz’
Rachel Chinouriri – ‘Better Off Without
Ruby Goon – ‘Cold Wind’
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
