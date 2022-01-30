Sweet 16 31/01/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Grace Cummings- Storm Queen
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
CAPRISONGS – FKA Twigs
LOCAL TRACKS
‘Running with the Hurricane’ – Camp Cope
‘CYA’ – Jamaica Moana
‘Proof’ – Methyl Ethel (ft. Stella Donnelly)
‘Grime’ – Dallas Woods
‘Quicksand’ – Hatchie
‘CUT’ – Jaguar Jonze
‘Collide’ – Sappho
‘Helen’ – Seph Cove
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
‘RISE’ – Noah Slee (ft. L V J)
‘Love Brand New’ – Bob Moses
‘Otomo’ – Bonobo (ft. O’Flynn)
‘Estación Esperanza’ – Sofia Kourtesis (Ft. Manu Chao)
‘Love Me More’ – Mitski
‘L’enfer’ – Stromae
‘Midnight sun’ – Nilüfer Yanya
‘In The Dark’ – Purple Disco Machine & Sophie & the Giants
