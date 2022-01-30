Sweet 16 31/01/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Grace Cummings- Storm Queen
Grace-Cummings

 

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

CAPRISONGS  – FKA Twigs

FKA-twigs-Caprisongs

LOCAL TRACKS

‘Running with the Hurricane’Camp Cope

‘CYA’Jamaica Moana

‘Proof’Methyl Ethel (ft. Stella Donnelly)

‘Grime’ – Dallas Woods

‘Quicksand’Hatchie

‘CUT’ Jaguar Jonze

‘Collide’Sappho

‘Helen’ Seph Cove

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

‘RISE’ Noah Slee (ft. L V J)

‘Love Brand New’Bob Moses

‘Otomo’Bonobo (ft. O’Flynn)

‘Estación Esperanza’ Sofia Kourtesis (Ft. Manu Chao)

‘Love Me More’ Mitski

‘L’enfer’ Stromae

‘Midnight sun’ Nilüfer Yanya

‘In The Dark’ Purple Disco Machine & Sophie & the Giants

 

January 30th 2022
