Sweet 16 31/01/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Grace Cummings- Storm Queen



INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

CAPRISONGS – FKA Twigs

LOCAL TRACKS

‘Running with the Hurricane’ – Camp Cope

‘CYA’ – Jamaica Moana

‘Proof’ – Methyl Ethel (ft. Stella Donnelly)

‘Grime’ – Dallas Woods

‘Quicksand’ – Hatchie

‘CUT’ – Jaguar Jonze

‘Collide’ – Sappho

‘Helen’ – Seph Cove

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

‘RISE’ – Noah Slee (ft. L V J)

‘Love Brand New’ – Bob Moses

‘Otomo’ – Bonobo (ft. O’Flynn)

‘Estación Esperanza’ – Sofia Kourtesis (Ft. Manu Chao)

‘Love Me More’ – Mitski

‘L’enfer’ – Stromae

‘Midnight sun’ – Nilüfer Yanya

‘In The Dark’ – Purple Disco Machine & Sophie & the Giants

