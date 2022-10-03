Sweet 16 – 3/10/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
June Jones – ‘Pop Music For Normal Women’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
ELIZA – ‘A Sky Without Stars‘
LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS
Cone of Confusion – ‘The First Utopian‘
Danté Knows – ‘Lost Your Mind‘
WILSN – ‘If You Wanna Love Me‘
Nick Weaver – ‘Cold Chills‘
Delivery – ‘Baader Meinhof‘
ioakim – ‘carpool‘
Hauskey – ‘Help!’
Lo – ‘You Will Never‘
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS
Girl Scout – ‘Do You Remember Sally Moore?‘
WITCH – ‘Waile‘
Broken Bells – ‘Love On The Run‘
Anna of the North – ‘Nobody‘
bad tuner – ‘no peace‘
hanbee – ‘Strawberry‘
Nia Archives – ‘Baianá‘
The Beths – ‘Head In The Clouds‘
