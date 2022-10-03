Sweet 16 – 3/10/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM June Jones – ‘Pop Music For Normal Women’ INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM ELIZA – ‘A Sky Without Stars‘ LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS Cone of Confusion – ‘The First Utopian‘ Danté Knows – ‘Lost Your Mind‘ WILSN – ‘If You Wanna Love Me‘ Nick Weaver – ‘Cold Chills‘ Delivery – ‘Baader Meinhof‘ ioakim – ‘carpool‘ Hauskey – ‘Help!’ Lo – ‘You Will Never‘

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS

Girl Scout – ‘Do You Remember Sally Moore?‘

WITCH – ‘Waile‘

Broken Bells – ‘Love On The Run‘

Anna of the North – ‘Nobody‘

bad tuner – ‘no peace‘

hanbee – ‘Strawberry‘

Nia Archives – ‘Baianá‘

The Beths – ‘Head In The Clouds‘