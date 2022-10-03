Sweet 16 – 3/10/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

June Jones – ‘Pop Music For Normal Women’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

ELIZA – ‘A Sky Without Starseliza-a-sky-without-stars-Cover-Art

LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS

Cone of Confusion – ‘The First Utopian

Danté Knows – ‘Lost Your Mind

WILSN – ‘If You Wanna Love Me

Nick Weaver – ‘Cold Chills

Delivery – ‘Baader Meinhof

ioakim – ‘carpool

Hauskey – ‘Help!’

Lo – ‘You Will Never

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS

Girl Scout – ‘Do You Remember Sally Moore?

WITCH – ‘Waile

Broken Bells – ‘Love On The Run

Anna of the North – ‘Nobody

bad tuner – ‘no peace

hanbee – ‘Strawberry

Nia Archives – ‘Baianá

The Beths – ‘Head In The Clouds

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

October 3rd 2022
