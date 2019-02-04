Sweet 16 3/2/19
AUS:
Local Feature Album:
Shrimpwitch – Gave Me The Itch
Tracks
- Two People – Something To Talk About
- Easy Browns – Chippy Packet Respirator
- Arbes – Strange Power
- Skinnyfish Soundsystem feat. B2M, Birdz & Tasman Keith – Smoking Ceremony
- Rebecca Hatch – Levels
- Huntly – Low Grade Buzz
- CLYPSO feat. Kwame – Middle Ground
- 208L Containers – Feral Cats in The Tasmanian North East
INT:
International Feature Album:
Toro y Moi – Outer Peace
Tracks:
- More Fatter – Yeah You
- Sneaks – Money Don’t Grow On Trees
- Lizzo – Juice
- Weyes Blood – Andromeda
- Radiohead – Ill Wind
- Hand Habits – can’t come down
- Homeshake – Just Like My
- Lumen Craft – Creation