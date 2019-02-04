Sweet 16 3/2/19

Cover_Shrimpwitch-Gave Me The Itch

AUS:

Local Feature Album:

Cover_Shrimpwitch-Gave Me The Itch

Shrimpwitch – Gave Me The Itch

Tracks

  •  Two People – Something To Talk About
  • Easy Browns – Chippy Packet Respirator
  • Arbes – Strange Power
  • Skinnyfish Soundsystem feat. B2M, Birdz & Tasman Keith – Smoking Ceremony
  • Rebecca Hatch – Levels
  • Huntly – Low Grade Buzz
  • CLYPSO feat. Kwame – Middle Ground
  • 208L Containers – Feral Cats in The Tasmanian North East

 

INT:

International Feature Album:

toro y moi

Toro y Moi – Outer Peace

Tracks:

  • More Fatter – Yeah You
  • Sneaks – Money Don’t Grow On Trees
  • Lizzo – Juice
  • Weyes Blood – Andromeda
  • Radiohead – Ill Wind
  • Hand Habits – can’t come down
  • Homeshake – Just Like My
  • Lumen Craft – Creation

February 4th 2019
