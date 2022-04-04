Sweet 16 – 4/4/22
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Cookii – popstyle
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See Your Future
LOCAL TRACKS
1300 – ‘Rocksta’
Dole Manchild – ‘HOT CHOCOLATE!’
Ashli – ‘Only One‘
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ‘Girl Sports’
Barkaa (ft. Electric Fields) – ‘Fight For Me’
Caravãna Sun – ‘Pressure‘
Otiuh & Cruz Patterson- ’72 Hours’
Pinch Points – ‘Stock It’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Obongjayar – ‘Tinko Tinko (Don’t Play Me For A Fool)’
Jasmyn – ‘Edge Of Time‘
Emeli Sandé – ‘There Isn’t Much‘
Lykke Li – ‘NO HOTEL‘
Ibeyi (ft. Jorja Smith) – ‘Lavender & Red Roses’
Dehd – ‘Stars’
Noah Slee (ft. Joy Denalane) – ‘GOLDEN’
Superorganism (ft. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge) – ‘It’s Raining‘
…