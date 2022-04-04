Sweet 16 – 4/4/22

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Cookii – popstyle

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See Your Future
LOCAL TRACKS

1300 – ‘Rocksta’

Dole Manchild – ‘HOT CHOCOLATE!’

Ashli – ‘Only One

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ‘Girl Sports’

Barkaa (ft. Electric Fields) – ‘Fight For Me’

Caravãna Sun – ‘Pressure

Otiuh & Cruz Patterson- ’72 Hours’

Pinch Points – ‘Stock It’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Obongjayar – ‘Tinko Tinko (Don’t Play Me For A Fool)’

Jasmyn – ‘Edge Of Time

Emeli Sandé – ‘There Isn’t Much

Lykke Li – ‘NO HOTEL

Ibeyi (ft. Jorja Smith) – ‘Lavender & Red Roses’

Dehd – ‘Stars’

Noah Slee (ft. Joy Denalane) – ‘GOLDEN’

Superorganism (ft. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge) – ‘It’s Raining

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

April 4th 2022
