Sweet 16 – 6/6/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Zretro –

‘Zretro’ 

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

070 Shake – ‘You Can’t Kill Me’

LOCAL TRACKS

Jitwam – ‘Confidence’

Ngaiire – ‘Fuchsia’

Mouse – ‘Dreamlessness

Coco Elise – ‘Shower in the daytime’

Tilly Tjala Thomas – ‘Mansion’

Lee Sugar – ‘What I Don’t Know’

Kudu Joy – ‘Fallout’

Mahne Frame – ‘slep’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

ELIZA – ‘Heat of the moon’

Mura Masa with Pa Salieu & Skillibeng – ‘blessing me’

CVC –  ‘Winston’

VTSS – ‘Make You Scream’

Momma – ‘Lucky’

Turnover – ‘Moutains Made of Clouds’

Unloved – ‘Mother’s been a bad girl’

Ari Lennox – ‘A Kind Of Magic (Coke Studio Sessions)’

June 6th 2022
