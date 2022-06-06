Sweet 16 – 6/6/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Zretro –
‘Zretro’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
070 Shake – ‘You Can’t Kill Me’
LOCAL TRACKS
Jitwam – ‘Confidence’
Ngaiire – ‘Fuchsia’
Mouse – ‘Dreamlessness‘
Coco Elise – ‘Shower in the daytime’
Tilly Tjala Thomas – ‘Mansion’
Lee Sugar – ‘What I Don’t Know’
Kudu Joy – ‘Fallout’
Mahne Frame – ‘slep’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
ELIZA – ‘Heat of the moon’
Mura Masa with Pa Salieu & Skillibeng – ‘blessing me’
CVC – ‘Winston’
VTSS – ‘Make You Scream’
Momma – ‘Lucky’
Turnover – ‘Moutains Made of Clouds’
Unloved – ‘Mother’s been a bad girl’
Ari Lennox – ‘A Kind Of Magic (Coke Studio Sessions)’
