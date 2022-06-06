Sweet 16 – 6/6/22

Jitwam – ‘Confidence’

Ngaiire – ‘Fuchsia’

Mouse – ‘Dreamlessness‘

Coco Elise – ‘Shower in the daytime’

Tilly Tjala Thomas – ‘Mansion’

Lee Sugar – ‘What I Don’t Know’

Kudu Joy – ‘Fallout’

Mahne Frame – ‘slep’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

ELIZA – ‘Heat of the moon’

Mura Masa with Pa Salieu & Skillibeng – ‘blessing me’

CVC – ‘Winston’

VTSS – ‘Make You Scream’

Momma – ‘Lucky’

Turnover – ‘Moutains Made of Clouds’

Unloved – ‘Mother’s been a bad girl’

Ari Lennox – ‘A Kind Of Magic (Coke Studio Sessions)’

…

