Sweet 16 – 7/2/22

Katie-Dey-Forever-Music-1642778702-1000x1000

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Katie Dey – Forever Music
Katie-Dey-Forever-Music-1642778702-1000x1000

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Amber Mark – Three Dimensions Deep

amber-marks-3-dimensions-art

LOCAL TRACKS

Siala ‘BLACKOUT’

Two Another – ‘Someday’

Caisha Sprout – ‘When I Get Older’

Noah Kondis – ‘Don’t Fit’

Haiku Hands – ‘Shoot The Shot’

Loose Fit – ‘Social Graces’

Flume (ft. May-A) – ‘Say Nothing’

Hermitude (ft. Andie) – ‘Promises’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Dev Lemons – ‘One Whole Me’

Mattiel – ‘Lighthouse’

Denzel Curry ‘Walkin”

AURORA – ‘The Innocent’

Obongjayar  ‘Try’

Widowspeak – ‘While You Wait’

Benee– ‘Beach Boy’

Hope Tala  ‘Party Sickness’

SYN is a not for profit organisation, and relies heavily on donations from our dedicated listeners. To donate you can head to our GiveNow.

February 7th 2022
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category: ,
Topics:
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport