Sweet 16 – 7/2/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Katie Dey – Forever Music
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Amber Mark – Three Dimensions Deep
LOCAL TRACKS
Siala – ‘BLACKOUT’
Two Another – ‘Someday’
Caisha Sprout – ‘When I Get Older’
Noah Kondis – ‘Don’t Fit’
Haiku Hands – ‘Shoot The Shot’
Loose Fit – ‘Social Graces’
Flume (ft. May-A) – ‘Say Nothing’
Hermitude (ft. Andie) – ‘Promises’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Dev Lemons – ‘One Whole Me’
Mattiel – ‘Lighthouse’
Denzel Curry – ‘Walkin”
AURORA – ‘The Innocent’
Obongjayar – ‘Try’
Widowspeak – ‘While You Wait’
Benee– ‘Beach Boy’
Hope Tala – ‘Party Sickness’
