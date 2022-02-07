Sweet 16 – 7/2/22

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Katie Dey – Forever Music



INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Amber Mark – Three Dimensions Deep

LOCAL TRACKS

Siala – ‘BLACKOUT’

Two Another – ‘Someday’

Caisha Sprout – ‘When I Get Older’

Noah Kondis – ‘Don’t Fit’

Haiku Hands – ‘Shoot The Shot’

Loose Fit – ‘Social Graces’

Flume (ft. May-A) – ‘Say Nothing’

Hermitude (ft. Andie) – ‘Promises’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Dev Lemons – ‘One Whole Me’

Mattiel – ‘Lighthouse’

Denzel Curry – ‘Walkin”

AURORA – ‘The Innocent’

Obongjayar – ‘Try’

Widowspeak – ‘While You Wait’

Benee– ‘Beach Boy’

Hope Tala – ‘Party Sickness’

SYN is a not for profit organisation, and relies heavily on donations from our dedicated listeners. To donate you can head to our GiveNow.