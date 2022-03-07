Sweet 16 – 7/3/22
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
3K – City of Fever
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS
LOCAL TRACKS
RONA. (ft. Helena) – ‘Closure‘
Butter Bath – ‘Anchor in the Clouds‘
Dorsal Fins – ‘Sister‘
Hannah Cooper – ‘drive u crazy’
ILUKA – ‘The Limit‘
The CB3 – ‘Bunny Hop‘
EWAH & The Vision of Paradise- ‘Isolation’
Okay Angel – ‘Touch Me’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Joey Bada$$ – ‘Head High‘
Popstrangers – ‘Are Pigeons Doves?’
Princess Chelsea – ‘Everything Is Going To Be Alright‘
Jean Marc + Lowbelly – ‘Fight For Your Right‘
THUS LOVE – ‘Inamorato‘
Mall Grab – ‘Metaphyiscal‘
Belle and Sebastian – ‘Unnecessary‘
Mylar – ‘Blue Afternoon’
…