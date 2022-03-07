Sweet 16 – 7/3/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

3K – City of Fever

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS
LOCAL TRACKS

RONA. (ft. Helena) – ‘Closure

Butter Bath – ‘Anchor in the Clouds

Dorsal Fins – ‘Sister

Hannah Cooper – ‘drive u crazy’

ILUKA – ‘The Limit

The CB3 – ‘Bunny Hop

EWAH & The Vision of Paradise- ‘Isolation’

Okay Angel – ‘Touch Me’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Joey Bada$$ – ‘Head High

Popstrangers – Are Pigeons Doves?’

Princess Chelsea – ‘Everything Is Going To Be Alright

Jean Marc + Lowbelly – ‘Fight For Your Right

THUS LOVE – ‘Inamorato

Mall Grab – ‘Metaphyiscal

Belle and Sebastian – ‘Unnecessary

Mylar – ‘Blue Afternoon’

