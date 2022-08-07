Sweet 16 – 8/8/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Mall Grab –‘What I Breathe’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Flo Milli – ‘You Still Here, Ho?’
LOCAL TRACKS
Sputnick Sweetheart – ‘Heavenly‘
Ashli – ‘Dance Again’
Bad//Dreems – ‘Mansfield 6.0′
Genesis Owusu – ‘GTFO’
Before The King – ‘Leila’
tokyo art museum – ‘Don’t Want To Let You Down’
Montaigne (ft. David Byrne) – ‘gravity’
Molly Rocket – ‘Methany’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Isabella Lovestory – ‘Fashion Freak’
SBTRKT (ft. LEILAH) – ‘GHOST’
Vieux Farka Touré (ft. Khruangbin) – ‘Savanne’
Georgia Lines (ft. Alex James) – ‘Moon Soda’
Rico Nasty (ft. BiBi) – ‘One On 5′
Dry Cleaning – ‘Anna Calls From The Attic’
Pip Millett – ‘Slow’
KAYTRANADA (ft. Anderson .Paak) – ‘Twin Flame’
