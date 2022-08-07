Sweet 16 – 8/8/22

unnamed (4)

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 10.42.56 AM

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Mall Grab –‘What I Breathe’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Flo Milli – ‘You Still Here, Ho?’

LOCAL TRACKS

Sputnick Sweetheart – ‘Heavenly

Ashli – ‘Dance Again’

Bad//Dreems – ‘Mansfield 6.0′

Genesis Owusu – ‘GTFO’

Before The King – ‘Leila’

tokyo art museum – ‘Don’t Want To Let You Down’

Montaigne (ft. David Byrne) – ‘gravity’

Molly Rocket – ‘Methany’

 

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Isabella Lovestory – ‘Fashion Freak’

SBTRKT (ft. LEILAH) – ‘GHOST’

Vieux Farka Touré (ft. Khruangbin) – ‘Savanne’

Georgia Lines (ft. Alex James) – ‘Moon Soda’

Rico Nasty (ft. BiBi) – ‘One On 5′

Dry Cleaning – ‘Anna Calls From The Attic’

Pip Millett – ‘Slow’

KAYTRANADA (ft. Anderson .Paak) – ‘Twin Flame’

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

 

 

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

August 7th 2022
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Topics:
Tags: ,
Share
On Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

Related Content

Jack Grace - Press Shot 2
POTENTIAL LOGOS
The Hoist

Interview with Jack Grace - The Hoist

ZSXNk1qg
POTENTIAL LOGOS
The Hoist

Interview with JIM - The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 12.33.02 pm
POTENTIAL LOGOS
The Hoist

Interview with Juice Webster - The Hoist