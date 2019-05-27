SWEET 16 & FEATURE ALBUM: National Reconciliation Week 26/5/19
In commemoration of National Reconciliation Week, we have curated a Sweet 16 which celebrates our First Nations artists. This includes new releases as well as much beloved tracks from recent years.
LOCAL FEATURE:
Archie Roach – The Concert Collection 2012-2018
LOCAL TRACKS:
- Yothu Yindi & The Treaty Project – Mabo
- Rebecca Hatch – Levels
- Kardajala Kirridarra – Kirridarra (Women’s Song)
- Tasman Keith, Stevie Jean – Prey
- Electric Fields – Shade Away
- Mamanta Crew – Paakatringa Waya
- DRMNGNOW, ft Kee’Ahn – Ancestors
- Waak Waak Djungi – Mother, I’m Going
- Briggs, Greg Holden – Life Is Incredible
- Thelma Plum – Better In Blak
- Mojo Juju – Never Again
- Emily Wurramara – Ngarrukwujenama
- Serina Pech – Take A Look Around
- Mitch Tambo – Yidaki
- Skinnyfish Sound System – Nguddja
- Tia Gostelow – Blue Velvet (Live Piano Version)