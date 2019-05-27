SWEET 16 & FEATURE ALBUM: National Reconciliation Week 26/5/19

In commemoration of National Reconciliation Week, we have curated a Sweet 16 which celebrates our First Nations artists. This includes new releases as well as much beloved tracks from recent years.

LOCAL FEATURE:

Archie RoachThe Concert Collection 2012-2018

LOCAL TRACKS:

  • Yothu Yindi & The Treaty Project – Mabo
  • Rebecca Hatch – Levels
  • Kardajala Kirridarra – Kirridarra (Women’s Song)
  • Tasman Keith, Stevie Jean – Prey
  • Electric Fields – Shade Away
  • Mamanta Crew – Paakatringa Waya
  • DRMNGNOW, ft Kee’Ahn – Ancestors
  • Waak Waak Djungi – Mother, I’m Going
  • Briggs, Greg Holden – Life Is Incredible
  • Thelma Plum – Better In Blak
  • Mojo Juju – Never Again
  • Emily Wurramara – Ngarrukwujenama
  • Serina Pech – Take A Look Around
  • Mitch Tambo – Yidaki
  • Skinnyfish Sound System – Nguddja
  • Tia Gostelow – Blue Velvet (Live Piano Version)

 

May 27th 2019
