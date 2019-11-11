Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 10/11/19

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:

Gamjee – The Legacy Project

LOCAL TRACKS:

  • GL – Contagious
  • Planet Vegeta – Jorja
  • Alien Nosejob – I Still Call This Punk Scene My Home
  • Tamara & The Dreams – P1nk Sungl4sses
  • imbi the girl, Genesis Owosu – peaches & scream
  • Antiphon – Spartan
  • Anna Cordell – Nobody Knows Us
  • Olga Solar – Actor

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:

FKA Twigs – Magdalene

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:

  • Clipping., Shabazz Places – Aquacode Databreaks
  • Shookrah – Big Bitch Energy
  • Cate Le Bon, Bradford Cox – Fireman
  • Vision 3D – Seule Ce Soir
  • HARRIETT, Thandi Ntuli – Alive
  • The Midnight Hour – Harmony ft. Loren Oden
  • Masok – Regimen
  • Stuck – People Pleaser

November 11th 2019
