Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 10/11/19
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:
Gamjee – The Legacy Project
LOCAL TRACKS:
- GL – Contagious
- Planet Vegeta – Jorja
- Alien Nosejob – I Still Call This Punk Scene My Home
- Tamara & The Dreams – P1nk Sungl4sses
- imbi the girl, Genesis Owosu – peaches & scream
- Antiphon – Spartan
- Anna Cordell – Nobody Knows Us
- Olga Solar – Actor
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:
FKA Twigs – Magdalene
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:
- Clipping., Shabazz Places – Aquacode Databreaks
- Shookrah – Big Bitch Energy
- Cate Le Bon, Bradford Cox – Fireman
- Vision 3D – Seule Ce Soir
- HARRIETT, Thandi Ntuli – Alive
- The Midnight Hour – Harmony ft. Loren Oden
- Masok – Regimen
- Stuck – People Pleaser