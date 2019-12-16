Sweet 16 and Feature Albums 15/12/19
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:
Eddy Current Suppression Ring – All In Good Time
LOCAL TRACKS:
- Logic1000 – DJ Logic Please Forgive Me
- Jimblah, Ellie May – Black Life Matters
- JK Group – Nutha One
- Taka Perry, Yaw, yergurl – 21 Orbits
- Pussy Willow – Fueled
- Vetta Borne – R.I.P
- Tim Shiel, Braille Face – Right In Front Of You
- Bianca Power – Blood On Your Shoes
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:
- Kaytranada, Kali Uchis – 10%
- Stro Elliot – FTL
- Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
- Nubiyan Twist, Ruby Wood – If Only
- Vince Staples, 6LACK, Mereba – Yo Love
- JazzZ – My Body
- Empath – Drunken Angel
- TOKiMONSTA – Love That Never