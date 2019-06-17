Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 16/6/19
LOCAL FEATURE:
Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – The West
LOCAL TRACKS:
- Dream Dali – Hurt Me
- Hearts and Rockets – Feelings
- Bad Bangs – Crush
- Porpoise Spit – Middle Of The Night
- Gordon Koang – Stand Up (Clap Your Hands)
- Web Rumors – We Don’t Need A Hero
- Miiesha – Black Privilege
- Poison Abbey – Upmarket
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:
Jordan Rakei – Origin
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
- Daphni, Paradise – Sizzling
- Bat For Lashes – Kids In The Dark
- Goldlink, Tyler The Creator, Jay Prince – U Say
- Whitney – Giving Up
- Carly Rae Jepsen – Julien
- Froth – Laurel
- Shay Lia, KAYTRANADA, BADBADNOTGOOD – Blue
- Raveena – Salt Water
Tune into Sunday Sweets, on Sunday’s from 5-7pm to hear our weekly high rotation playlist.