Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 16/6/19

LOCAL FEATURE:

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – The West

THE WEST

LOCAL TRACKS:

  • Dream Dali – Hurt Me
  • Hearts and Rockets – Feelings
  • Bad Bangs – Crush
  • Porpoise Spit – Middle Of The Night
  • Gordon Koang – Stand Up (Clap Your Hands)
  • Web Rumors – We Don’t Need A Hero
  • Miiesha – Black Privilege
  • Poison Abbey – Upmarket

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

Jordan Rakei – Origin

origin

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

  • Daphni, Paradise – Sizzling
  • Bat For Lashes – Kids In The Dark
  • Goldlink, Tyler The Creator, Jay Prince – U Say
  • Whitney – Giving Up
  • Carly Rae Jepsen – Julien
  • Froth – Laurel
  • Shay Lia, KAYTRANADA, BADBADNOTGOOD – Blue
  • Raveena – Salt Water

Tune into Sunday Sweets, on Sunday’s from 5-7pm to hear our weekly high rotation playlist.

June 17th 2019
