SWEET 16 & FEATURE ALBUMS 17/03/19

punk

Local Feature Album:

huntly

Huntly – Low Grade Buzz

Local Feature Tracks:

  • Sunfruits – All I Want
  • Synthetics – Sally
  • Close Counters, Laneous – Tip of My Tongue
  • Birdz – On The Run
  • RAAVE TAPES – stabs
  • Hobsons Bay Coast Guard – Princess Lulu
  • Kitschen Boy – Life In Lo-Fi
  • Jofi – Fly Baby

 

International Feature Album

punk

CHAI – Punk

International Feature Tracks:

  • Kindness, Robyn – Cry Everything
  • Vampire Weekend, Steve Lacy – Sunflower
  • Karen O, Danger Mouse – Turn the light
  • Channel Tres – Brilliant N****
  • The Black Keys – Lo/Hi
  • Rosie Tucker – Spinster Cycle
  • Belle And The Beats – Qetesh
  • Crumb – Part III

March 18th 2019
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport