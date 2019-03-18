SWEET 16 & FEATURE ALBUMS 17/03/19
Local Feature Album:
Huntly – Low Grade Buzz
Local Feature Tracks:
- Sunfruits – All I Want
- Synthetics – Sally
- Close Counters, Laneous – Tip of My Tongue
- Birdz – On The Run
- RAAVE TAPES – stabs
- Hobsons Bay Coast Guard – Princess Lulu
- Kitschen Boy – Life In Lo-Fi
- Jofi – Fly Baby
International Feature Album
CHAI – Punk
International Feature Tracks:
- Kindness, Robyn – Cry Everything
- Vampire Weekend, Steve Lacy – Sunflower
- Karen O, Danger Mouse – Turn the light
- Channel Tres – Brilliant N****
- The Black Keys – Lo/Hi
- Rosie Tucker – Spinster Cycle
- Belle And The Beats – Qetesh
- Crumb – Part III