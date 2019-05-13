SWEET 16 & FEATURE ALBUMS

emotional oranges

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:

Laneous – Monstera Deliciosa

laneous

LOCAL TRACKS:

  • Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Catch Up
  • Kaiit – Miss Shiney
  • Tropical Fuck Storm – Can’t Stop
  • Market, Tanaya Harper – Everytime
  • Blush’ko, J Wils – Too Late
  • Gauci – In The Night
  • Carla Geneve – Yesterday’s Clothes
  • Peak Twins – Water

 

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:

Emotional Oranges – The Juice: Vol. 1

emotional oranges

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:

  • Liniker e os Caramelows, Mehmundi – Bem Bom
  • Wand – Scarecrow
  • MorMor – Days like This
  • Drahla – Pyramid Estate
  • The Young Punx – Wonderland
  • Dumb – Beef Hits
  • Barrie – Chinatown
  • JessB, Church Leon – Bump Bump

May 13th 2019
