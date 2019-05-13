SWEET 16 & FEATURE ALBUMS
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:
Laneous – Monstera Deliciosa
LOCAL TRACKS:
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Catch Up
- Kaiit – Miss Shiney
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Can’t Stop
- Market, Tanaya Harper – Everytime
- Blush’ko, J Wils – Too Late
- Gauci – In The Night
- Carla Geneve – Yesterday’s Clothes
- Peak Twins – Water
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:
Emotional Oranges – The Juice: Vol. 1
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:
- Liniker e os Caramelows, Mehmundi – Bem Bom
- Wand – Scarecrow
- MorMor – Days like This
- Drahla – Pyramid Estate
- The Young Punx – Wonderland
- Dumb – Beef Hits
- Barrie – Chinatown
- JessB, Church Leon – Bump Bump