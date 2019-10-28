Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 27/10/19
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:
30/70 – Fluid Motion
LOCAL TRACKS:
- Plastic – On Hold to Instinct
- Okenyo – Eyes to the Sky
- House Deposit – Stay Home
- Miles Brown – Shudder Speed
- Wharves – Never Missed Anyone Like I Miss You
- Mosquito Coast – Scorpio
- Pink Matter – Soul Fruit
- Alex McFarlane – The Expected But Absent Step
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:
King Princess – Cheap Queen
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
- 落日飛車 Sunset Rollercoaster – Villa (Jerry Paper Remix)
- Vagabon – Water Me Down
- Homeboy Sandman – Easy
- Special Request – 237,0000 Miles
- Kilo Kish – BITE ME
- Falon Sierra – What’s Wrong!?!?
- Dry Cleaning – Viking Hair
- Joesef – Kerosene