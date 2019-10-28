Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 27/10/19

Fluid Motion artwork

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:

Fluid Motion artwork

30/70 – Fluid Motion

LOCAL TRACKS:

  • Plastic – On Hold to Instinct
  • Okenyo – Eyes to the Sky 
  • House Deposit – Stay Home
  • Miles Brown – Shudder Speed
  • Wharves – Never Missed Anyone Like I Miss You
  • Mosquito Coast – Scorpio
  • Pink Matter – Soul Fruit
  • Alex McFarlane – The Expected But Absent Step

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:

king princess

King Princess – Cheap Queen

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

  • 落日飛車 Sunset Rollercoaster – Villa (Jerry Paper Remix)
  • Vagabon – Water Me Down
  • Homeboy Sandman – Easy
  • Special Request – 237,0000 Miles 
  • Kilo Kish – BITE ME
  • Falon Sierra – What’s Wrong!?!?
  • Dry Cleaning – Viking Hair
  • Joesef – Kerosene

October 28th 2019
