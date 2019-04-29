SWEET 16 & FEATURE ALBUMS 28/04/19
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:
HEXDEBT – Rule Of Four
LOCAL TRACKS:
- Mildlife – How Long Does It Take?
- Pinch Points – Shibboleth
- Tall Black Guy, Allysha Joy – Sip Of You
- Vulture Street Tape Gag, Yumng Gumnz – Celestial Body
- Honey – Sister Of The Higher Love
- Clowns – Prick
- imbi the girl, SUPEREGO – i used to
- Jamilla – Bloom
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:
- Emotional Oranges – Somewhere Else
- So Below – Bone
- Fontaines D.C. – Hurricane Laughter
- Fuit Tones – I Know Where Love Comes From
- Drugdealer, Dougie Poole – Wild Motion
- KAYAM – Desert
- Nots – Floating Hand
- Pieces Of A Man – Nothing To Lose