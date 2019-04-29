SWEET 16 & FEATURE ALBUMS 28/04/19

hexdebt

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:

hexdebt

HEXDEBT – Rule Of Four

LOCAL TRACKS:

  • Mildlife – How Long Does It Take?
  • Pinch Points – Shibboleth
  • Tall Black Guy, Allysha Joy – Sip Of You
  • Vulture Street Tape Gag, Yumng Gumnz – Celestial Body
  • Honey – Sister Of The Higher Love
  • Clowns – Prick
  • imbi the girl, SUPEREGO – i used to
  • Jamilla – Bloom

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:

lizzo

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:

  • Emotional Oranges – Somewhere Else
  • So Below – Bone
  • Fontaines D.C. – Hurricane Laughter
  • Fuit Tones – I Know Where Love Comes From
  • Drugdealer, Dougie Poole – Wild Motion
  • KAYAM – Desert
  • Nots – Floating Hand
  • Pieces Of A Man – Nothing To Lose

April 29th 2019
