Sweet 16 and Feature Albums 28/7/19

KOKOKO

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:

Angie McMahon

Angie McMahon – Salt

LOCAL TRACKS:

  • Spod – My Body Is Ready
  • Ryan Fennis – To Me
  • Dyson Stringer Cloher – Falling Clouds
  • LVIV – Young Libs
  • Lachlan Denton – A Brother
  • Full Flower Moon Band – Roadie
  • Katherine Waria – Love Isn’t 
  • Cool Sounds – More to Enjoy

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:

KOKOKO

KOKOKO! – Fongola

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:

  • Ross From Friends – The Revolution
  • Mermaidens – I Might Disappear
  • Moon Duo – Stars Are The Light
  • Amber Mark – What If
  • Surf Curse – Midnight Cowboy
  • JGrrey – Better Off
  • GONG GONG GONG –  Notes Underground 地下日記
  • Mauno – Take Care

 

 

July 29th 2019
