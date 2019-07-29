Sweet 16 and Feature Albums 28/7/19
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:
Angie McMahon – Salt
LOCAL TRACKS:
- Spod – My Body Is Ready
- Ryan Fennis – To Me
- Dyson Stringer Cloher – Falling Clouds
- LVIV – Young Libs
- Lachlan Denton – A Brother
- Full Flower Moon Band – Roadie
- Katherine Waria – Love Isn’t
- Cool Sounds – More to Enjoy
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:
KOKOKO! – Fongola
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:
- Ross From Friends – The Revolution
- Mermaidens – I Might Disappear
- Moon Duo – Stars Are The Light
- Amber Mark – What If
- Surf Curse – Midnight Cowboy
- JGrrey – Better Off
- GONG GONG GONG – Notes Underground 地下日記
- Mauno – Take Care