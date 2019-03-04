Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 3/3/19
Local Feature Album:
Black Bats – Black Bats
Local Tracks:
- Leopard Lake – Heart of Yours
- Cool Explosions – Glass Jars
- Party Dozen – Party Dozen
- Culte – Lachlan
- Thando, Françoistunes – Gag Order
- Hatchie – Without A Blush
- Porpoise Spit – Outbacks and Oceans
- Merpire – Lately
International Feature Album:
The Japanese House – Good At Falling
International Tracks:
- Nilüfer Yanya – Tears
- Charlotte Adigery – High Lights
- Big Thief – UFOF
- Wand – Thin Air
- Editrix – Instant
- Rikke Normann – Rip It Off
- Kehlani – Morning Glory
- IAMDDB – Urban Jazz