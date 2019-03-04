Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 3/3/19

black bats

Local Feature Album:

black bats

Black Bats – Black Bats

Local Tracks:

  • Leopard Lake – Heart of Yours
  • Cool Explosions – Glass Jars
  • Party Dozen – Party Dozen
  • Culte – Lachlan 
  • Thando, Françoistunes – Gag Order
  • Hatchie – Without A Blush
  • Porpoise Spit – Outbacks and Oceans
  • Merpire – Lately

 

International Feature Album:

the-japanese-house-good-at-falling

The Japanese House – Good At Falling

International Tracks:

  • Nilüfer Yanya – Tears
  • Charlotte Adigery – High Lights
  • Big Thief  – UFOF
  • Wand – Thin Air
  • Editrix – Instant
  • Rikke Normann – Rip It Off
  • Kehlani – Morning Glory
  • IAMDDB – Urban Jazz

March 4th 2019
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Topics:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport