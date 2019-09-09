Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 8/9/19

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:

venus in leo

HTRK – Venus In Leo

LOCAL TRACKS:

  • Ainsley Farrell – Dark Spell
  • L-FRESH The LION – Born To Stand Out
  • Drmngnow, Kee’Ahn, Paul Gorrie, Pataphysics – Always Remember
  • 808s & Greatest Hits – Money Man
  • Sui Zhen – Being A Woman
  • Jesswar, Tasha The Amazon – Heata
  • No Sister – Burning News 
  • Arty Ziff ft. Harris – Fall Into You

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:

mermaidens

Mermaidens – Look Me In The Eye

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:

  • Twen – Make Hard
  • Lips – Guilty Talk
  • H.E.R, Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
  • Guerilla Toss – Plants
  • Duckwrth – Crush
  • Kate Davis – Trophy
  • DJ Houseplants – I Don’t Mind
  • Michael Kiwanuka – You Ain’t The Problem

 

September 9th 2019
