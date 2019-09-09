Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 8/9/19
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM:
HTRK – Venus In Leo
LOCAL TRACKS:
- Ainsley Farrell – Dark Spell
- L-FRESH The LION – Born To Stand Out
- Drmngnow, Kee’Ahn, Paul Gorrie, Pataphysics – Always Remember
- 808s & Greatest Hits – Money Man
- Sui Zhen – Being A Woman
- Jesswar, Tasha The Amazon – Heata
- No Sister – Burning News
- Arty Ziff ft. Harris – Fall Into You
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM:
Mermaidens – Look Me In The Eye
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:
- Twen – Make Hard
- Lips – Guilty Talk
- H.E.R, Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
- Guerilla Toss – Plants
- Duckwrth – Crush
- Kate Davis – Trophy
- DJ Houseplants – I Don’t Mind
- Michael Kiwanuka – You Ain’t The Problem