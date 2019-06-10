Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 9/6/19
LOCAL FEATURE:
Carla Geneve – Carla Geneve EP
INTERNATIONL FEATURE:
Aurora – A Different Kind Of Human (Step II)
LOCAL TRACKS:
- Indigenoise – Spirit Has No Colour
- Art vs Science – Zeus In The Architecture
- Rainbow Chan – Pillar
- Francoistunes – Hawaii
- ARSE – Safe Word
- Sampa The Great – Final Form
- Piss Factory – Bug
- Yibby – Folk
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:
- KOKOKO! – Buka Dansa
- Jai Paul – Do You Love Her Now
- SACRED PAWS – Is This Real?
- (Sandy) Alex G – Gretel
- Channel Tres – Sexy Black Timberlake
- ROSALIA – Aute Cuture
- Fay Ray – Up & Away
- Ea Kaya – Cruel To Be Kind