Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 9/6/19

carla geneve

LOCAL FEATURE:

Carla Geneve – Carla Geneve EP

carla geneve

INTERNATIONL FEATURE:

Aurora – A Different Kind Of Human (Step II)

AURORA-–-A-Different-Kind-of-Human

LOCAL TRACKS:

  • Indigenoise – Spirit Has No Colour
  • Art vs Science – Zeus In The Architecture
  • Rainbow Chan – Pillar
  • Francoistunes – Hawaii
  • ARSE – Safe Word
  • Sampa The Great – Final Form
  • Piss Factory – Bug
  • Yibby – Folk

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:

  • KOKOKO! – Buka Dansa
  • Jai Paul – Do You Love Her Now
  • SACRED PAWS – Is This Real?
  • (Sandy) Alex G – Gretel
  • Channel Tres – Sexy Black Timberlake
  • ROSALIA – Aute Cuture
  • Fay Ray – Up & Away
  • Ea Kaya – Cruel To Be Kind

June 10th 2019
