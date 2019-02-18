Sweet 16 Playlist 17/02/19

Local Feature Album:

Methyl-Ethel-Triage

Methyl Ethyl – Triage

Local tracks:

  • Cry Club – DTFM 
  • I know Leopard – Heather 
  • On diamond – Poison Blood 
  • SO.Crates, Nelson Dialect, Alnitak Kid – Oh Baby ft. Jace XL 
  • Totally Unicorn – I’ll Be Fine Now 
  • The Cat Empire – Adelphia 
  • Thelma Plum – Not Angry Anymore 
  • V – Not Ready 4 This

 

International Feature Album:

girlpool

Girlpool – What Chaos Is Imaginary

International tracks: 

  • Isabelle Brown – What U Waiting 4
  • Seba Kaapstad – Breathe
  • SACRE – 08:00PM JUNGLIZATION
  • And The Kids – Butterfingers
  • Glued – Used To It
  • Munya – It’s All About you
  • FUR – All My Dreams
  • Rosie Lowe – Birdsong

February 18th 2019
