Sweet 16 Playlist 17/02/19
Local Feature Album:
Methyl Ethyl – Triage
Local tracks:
- Cry Club – DTFM
- I know Leopard – Heather
- On diamond – Poison Blood
- SO.Crates, Nelson Dialect, Alnitak Kid – Oh Baby ft. Jace XL
- Totally Unicorn – I’ll Be Fine Now
- The Cat Empire – Adelphia
- Thelma Plum – Not Angry Anymore
- V – Not Ready 4 This
International Feature Album:
Girlpool – What Chaos Is Imaginary
International tracks:
- Isabelle Brown – What U Waiting 4
- Seba Kaapstad – Breathe
- SACRE – 08:00PM JUNGLIZATION
- And The Kids – Butterfingers
- Glued – Used To It
- Munya – It’s All About you
- FUR – All My Dreams
- Rosie Lowe – Birdsong