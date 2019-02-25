Sweet 16 Playlist 24/02/19
Local Feature Album:
Julia Jacklin – Crushing
Local Tracks:
- Quivers – You’re Not Always On My Mind
- Olympia – Shoot To Forget
- Ferla – I’m Fine
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – It’s Alive
- Huntly – Giving Circle
- U-Bahn – Beta Boyz
- Serina Pech – Take A Look Around
- Carla Geneve – 2001
International Feature Album:
Chaka Khan – Hello Happiness
International Tracks:
- Lil Halima – Take Me To You Planet
- Jamila Woods – ZORA
- Broken Social Scene – Boyfriends
- Aldous Harding – The Barrel
- Wyatt Waddell, R E D – Untrain My Heart
- Tourist – Love Theme
- Fanfickk – Pity Party
- Lizzo – Cuz I Love You