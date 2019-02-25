Sweet 16 Playlist 24/02/19

Local Feature Album:

Julia Jacklin – Crushing

Local Tracks:

  • Quivers – You’re Not Always On My Mind
  • Olympia – Shoot To Forget
  • Ferla – I’m Fine
  • Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – It’s Alive
  • Huntly – Giving Circle
  • U-Bahn – Beta Boyz
  • Serina Pech – Take A Look Around
  • Carla Geneve – 2001

 

International Feature Album:

Chaka_Khan_-_Hello_Happiness

Chaka Khan – Hello Happiness

International Tracks:

  • Lil Halima – Take Me To You Planet
  • Jamila Woods – ZORA
  • Broken Social Scene – Boyfriends
  • Aldous Harding – The Barrel
  • Wyatt Waddell, R E D – Untrain My Heart
  • Tourist – Love Theme
  • Fanfickk – Pity Party
  • Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

February 25th 2019
