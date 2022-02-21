Sweet – 21/2/22

sweet16logo

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

George Alice – Growing Painsgeorge alice

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Big Theif – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In Youbig thief

 

LOCAL TRACKS

dameeeela (ft. Tjaka) – ‘The Shake Up’

nightlight – ‘SEE THRU’

Mwanje (ft. Sampa The Great) – ‘Wildones’

Death By Denim – ‘Make It Up As We Go’

Blusher – ‘Softly Spoken’

Body Type – ‘Sex & Rage’

Turbo Chook (ft. Cruz Patterson) – ‘Rushing’

San Mei – ‘Sink or Swim’

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Sharon Van Etten – ‘Porta’

Wesley Joseph – ‘COLD SUMMER’

Jordana – ‘Catch My Drift’

Nudha (ft. Appino) – ‘Traffico’

Tinashe – ‘Naturally’

Anomalie (ft. Masego) – ‘Memory Leaves’

Los Bitchos – ‘The Link Is About To Die’

Kurt Vile – ‘Like Exploding Stones’

SYN is a not for profit organisation, and relies heavily on donations from our dedicated listeners. To donate you can head to our GiveNow.

February 21st 2022
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport