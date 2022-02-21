Sweet – 21/2/22
Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify
SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
George Alice – Growing Pains
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Big Theif – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
LOCAL TRACKS
dameeeela (ft. Tjaka) – ‘The Shake Up’
nightlight – ‘SEE THRU’
Mwanje (ft. Sampa The Great) – ‘Wildones’
Death By Denim – ‘Make It Up As We Go’
Blusher – ‘Softly Spoken’
Body Type – ‘Sex & Rage’
Turbo Chook (ft. Cruz Patterson) – ‘Rushing’
San Mei – ‘Sink or Swim’
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Sharon Van Etten – ‘Porta’
Wesley Joseph – ‘COLD SUMMER’
Jordana – ‘Catch My Drift’
Nudha (ft. Appino) – ‘Traffico’
Tinashe – ‘Naturally’
Anomalie (ft. Masego) – ‘Memory Leaves’
Los Bitchos – ‘The Link Is About To Die’
Kurt Vile – ‘Like Exploding Stones’
SYN is a not for profit organisation, and relies heavily on donations from our dedicated listeners. To donate you can head to our GiveNow.