Sweet Phoebe Interview with Mark Wilson
In preparation for Red Stitch’s 25th anniversary production of Sweet Phoebe, Marcie and Tom talked with the director of the play, Mark Wilson, about how he came to be involved in the arts scene and what drew him to become part of the production.
Sweet Phoebe is currently playing at Red Stitch Theatre until March 3rd. For more information, head to redstitch.net/gallery/sweet-phoebe
Segment originally aired February 10th. Produced by Tom Parry and Marcie Di Bartolomeo; edited by Marcie Di Bartolomeo.
Photo courtesy of Work Art Life Studios and Black Photography
