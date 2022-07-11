Sweet Sixteen – 11/07/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Johnny Hunter – ‘Want’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Soccer Mommy – ‘Sometimes, Forever’
LOCAL TRACKS
Bumpy – ‘Leave It All Behind‘
Party Dozen – ‘Fruits Of Labour‘
Sappho – ‘Trouble‘
Ricky Albeck – ‘It’s Normal‘
Stella Donnelly – ‘Flood‘
Tilly Tjala Thomas – ‘Ngai Yurlku Nhiina‘
Yb. – ‘Sleeping Without Me‘
Anieszka – ‘Human‘
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Hudson Mohawke – ‘Bicstan‘
Jenevieve (ft. Benziboy) – ‘2NLuv‘
Automatic – ‘Teen Beat‘
Makaya McCraven – ‘Seventh String‘
Doechii – ‘Bitch I’m Nice‘
morgen – ‘Mom Jeans’
LUCI – ‘Ash & Dust‘
NNAMDï – ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Famous‘
…
…