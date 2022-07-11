Sweet Sixteen – 11/07/22

Bumpy – ‘Leave It All Behind‘

Party Dozen – ‘Fruits Of Labour‘

Sappho – ‘Trouble‘

Ricky Albeck – ‘It’s Normal‘

Stella Donnelly – ‘Flood‘

Tilly Tjala Thomas – ‘Ngai Yurlku Nhiina‘

Yb. – ‘Sleeping Without Me‘

Anieszka – ‘Human‘

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Hudson Mohawke – ‘Bicstan‘

Jenevieve (ft. Benziboy) – ‘2NLuv‘

Automatic – ‘Teen Beat‘

Makaya McCraven – ‘Seventh String‘

Doechii – ‘Bitch I’m Nice‘

morgen – ‘Mom Jeans’

LUCI – ‘Ash & Dust‘

NNAMDï – ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Famous‘

…

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.