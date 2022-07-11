Sweet Sixteen – 11/07/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Johnny Hunter – ‘Want’ 

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Soccer Mommy – ‘Sometimes, Forever’

LOCAL TRACKS

Bumpy – ‘Leave It All Behind

Party Dozen – ‘Fruits Of Labour

Sappho – ‘Trouble

Ricky Albeck – ‘It’s Normal

Stella Donnelly – ‘Flood

Tilly Tjala Thomas – ‘Ngai Yurlku Nhiina

Yb. – ‘Sleeping Without Me

Anieszka – ‘Human

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS

Hudson Mohawke – ‘Bicstan

Jenevieve (ft. Benziboy) – ‘2NLuv

Automatic – ‘Teen Beat

Makaya McCraven – ‘Seventh String

Doechii – ‘Bitch I’m Nice

morgen – ‘Mom Jeans’

LUCI – ‘Ash & Dust

NNAMDï – ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Famous

July 11th 2022
