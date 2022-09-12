Sweet Sixteen 12/9/22 (BIGSOUND EDITION!)

BIGSOUND EDITION! Full Flower Moon Band –‘Diesel Forever’ Marlon Williams – ‘My Boy‘

FEATURE TRACKS

June Jones (ft. Katie Dey) – ‘If Only’

MUNGMUNG – ‘medicine’

Talk Heavy – ‘I Wanna Skate Again’

Forest Claudette – ‘Hologram’

Phoebe Go – ‘Hey’

Caroline & Claude – ‘Dreams’

KANADA THE LOOP – ‘Blurr’

Milly Millington – ‘Outcast’

Yb. – ‘Sandra’

Jesswar – ‘HEFTY’

Andrew Gurruwiwi – ‘Gatjumak’

Little Green – iridescent ghosts

Agung Mango (ft. Genesis Owusu) – ‘GUAP POP’

VOIID – ‘Lexapro’

Franko Gonzo (ft. RISSA) – ‘YUKON (INTERLUDE)’

Soaked Oats – ‘The Way It Works’

…

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify.

…

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

…