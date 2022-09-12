Sweet Sixteen 12/9/22 (BIGSOUND EDITION!)

BIGSOUND EDITION!

Full Flower Moon Band –‘Diesel Forever’

 

Marlon Williams – ‘My Boy

FEATURE TRACKS

June Jones (ft. Katie Dey) – ‘If Only’
MUNGMUNG – ‘medicine’
Talk Heavy – ‘I Wanna Skate Again’
Forest Claudette – ‘Hologram’
Phoebe Go – ‘Hey’
Caroline & Claude – ‘Dreams’
KANADA THE LOOP – ‘Blurr’
Milly Millington – ‘Outcast’

Yb. – ‘Sandra’
Jesswar – ‘HEFTY’
Andrew Gurruwiwi – ‘Gatjumak’

Little Green – iridescent ghosts
Agung Mango (ft. Genesis Owusu) – ‘GUAP POP’
VOIID – ‘Lexapro’
Franko Gonzo (ft. RISSA) – ‘YUKON (INTERLUDE)’
Soaked Oats – ‘The Way It Works’

September 12th 2022
