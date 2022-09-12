Sweet Sixteen 12/9/22 (BIGSOUND EDITION!)
BIGSOUND EDITION!
Full Flower Moon Band –‘Diesel Forever’
Marlon Williams – ‘My Boy‘
FEATURE TRACKS
June Jones (ft. Katie Dey) – ‘If Only’
MUNGMUNG – ‘medicine’
Talk Heavy – ‘I Wanna Skate Again’
Forest Claudette – ‘Hologram’
Phoebe Go – ‘Hey’
Caroline & Claude – ‘Dreams’
KANADA THE LOOP – ‘Blurr’
Milly Millington – ‘Outcast’
Yb. – ‘Sandra’
Jesswar – ‘HEFTY’
Andrew Gurruwiwi – ‘Gatjumak’
Little Green – iridescent ghosts
Agung Mango (ft. Genesis Owusu) – ‘GUAP POP’
VOIID – ‘Lexapro’
Franko Gonzo (ft. RISSA) – ‘YUKON (INTERLUDE)’
Soaked Oats – ‘The Way It Works’
