Sweet Sixteen – 21/11/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Rat Child – ‘My Morning and Afternoon’s Work’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Connie Constance – ‘Miss Power’
LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS
The Velvet Club – ‘Thinking Straight’
Stevan – ‘DRIVING’
CIVIC – ‘End of the Line‘
Ghost Care – ‘2.0’
Gena Rose Bruce (Ft. Bill Callahan) – ‘Deep Is The Way’
Ashli – ‘Lovesick’
Jen Cloher – ‘Mana Takatāpui’
Strict Face – ‘Platinum Strength’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS
Kelela – ‘On the Run‘
Special Interest – ‘Concerning Peace’
Kimbra – ‘replay!’
H. Hawkline – ‘Milk For Flowers’
Emilíana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra – ‘Mikos’
Acantha Lang – ‘Carry The Weight’
Joy Orbison – ‘2M3 2U‘
Noraa – ‘Matter of Time’
