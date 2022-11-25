Sweet Sixteen – 21/11/22

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Rat Child – ‘My Morning and Afternoon’s Work’



INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Connie Constance – ‘Miss Power’

LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS

The Velvet Club – ‘Thinking Straight’

Stevan – ‘DRIVING’

CIVIC – ‘End of the Line‘

Ghost Care – ‘2.0’

Gena Rose Bruce (Ft. Bill Callahan) – ‘Deep Is The Way’

Ashli – ‘Lovesick’

Jen Cloher – ‘Mana Takatāpui’

Strict Face – ‘Platinum Strength’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS

Kelela – ‘On the Run‘

Special Interest – ‘Concerning Peace’

Kimbra – ‘replay!’

H. Hawkline – ‘Milk For Flowers’

Emilíana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra – ‘Mikos’

Acantha Lang – ‘Carry The Weight’

Joy Orbison – ‘2M3 2U‘

Noraa – ‘Matter of Time’

