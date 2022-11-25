Sweet Sixteen – 21/11/22

sweet 16

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Rat Child – ‘My Morning and Afternoon’s Work’ 

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Connie Constance – ‘Miss Power’ 

LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS

The Velvet Club – ‘Thinking Straight’

Stevan – ‘DRIVING

CIVIC – ‘End of the Line

Ghost Care – ‘2.0

Gena Rose Bruce (Ft. Bill Callahan) – ‘Deep Is The Way

Ashli – ‘Lovesick

Jen Cloher – ‘Mana Takatāpui

Strict Face – ‘Platinum Strength’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS

Kelela – ‘On the Run

Special Interest – ‘Concerning Peace’

Kimbra – ‘replay!

H. Hawkline – ‘Milk For Flowers

Emilíana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra – ‘Mikos

Acantha Lang – ‘Carry The Weight

Joy Orbison – ‘2M3 2U

Noraa – ‘Matter of Time

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

