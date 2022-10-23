Sweet Sixteen – 24/10/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Lupa J – ‘A New Kind of Magic’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Shygirl – ‘Nymph’
LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS
Becca Hatch & Tentendo – ‘Blessed’
Joelistics – ‘Come Home’
Vetta Borne – ‘The Joint’
Ultracrush – ‘Bruise’
Moreton – ‘Glass’
These New South Whales – ‘Under the Pressure’
Hannah Rosa – ‘Whiplash’
JAMIESON – ‘Tomorrow’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS
Doechii – ‘Stressed’
Caroline Polachek – ‘Sunset’
THUS LOVE – ‘Anathema’
Warhaus – ‘Time Bomb’
Biig Piig – ‘This Is What They Meant’
Jean Dawson – ‘0-HEROS*’
Low Island – ‘Robin’
Okay Kaya (ft. Frankie, Toniann Fernandez & Moist Paula) – ‘Inside of a Plum’
