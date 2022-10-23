Sweet Sixteen – 24/10/22

LT 22

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 10.42.56 AM

LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM

Lupa J – ‘A New Kind of Magic’

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM

Shygirl – ‘Nymph’

LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS

Becca Hatch & Tentendo – ‘Blessed

Joelistics – ‘Come Home

Vetta Borne – ‘The Joint

Ultracrush – ‘Bruise

Moreton – ‘Glass

These New South Whales – ‘Under the Pressure

Hannah Rosa – ‘Whiplash

JAMIESON – ‘Tomorrow

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS

Doechii – ‘Stressed

Caroline Polachek – ‘Sunset

THUS LOVE – ‘Anathema

Warhaus – ‘Time Bomb

Biig Piig – ‘This Is What They Meant

Jean Dawson – ‘0-HEROS*

Low Island – ‘Robin

Okay Kaya (ft. Frankie, Toniann Fernandez & Moist Paula) – ‘Inside of a Plum

Follow the Sweet Sixteen playlist on Spotify.

SYN Media isn’t associated with, nor endorses Spotify. 

For all music submissions please email [email protected]

October 23rd 2022
Read more by SYN Music Manager
Category:
Share
Notice of Annual General MeetingOn Air ScheduleVolunteerMembershipContact

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport