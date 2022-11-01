Sweet Sixteen – 31/10/22
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Way Dynamic – ‘So Familiar’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Dry Cleaning – ‘Stumpwork’
LOCAL FEATURE TRACKS
Max Glyde (Ft. STNZA, cOOOkie & Yung Shōgun) – ‘Mercury’
Cooks & Bakers – ‘Moment I’m Gone’
Bad//Dreems – ‘Jack‘
Arno Faraji – ‘Free Flow’
Beckah Amani – ‘Smoke and Mirrors’
Empress – ‘Lately’
Mac the Knife – ‘Labour In Vain’
Keelan Mak – ‘Heart Gets Locked’
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE TRACKS
Kelela – ‘Happy Ending’
Young Fathers – ‘I Saw’
Holly Humberstone – ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me?’
FILDAR – ‘Sand On The Beach’
Kimbra – ‘Save Me’
Sløtface – ‘HAPPY’
Taken By Tress – ‘Say you Don’t Mind’
Loshh – ‘e’
