Sweet Sixteen + Feature Albums 09.02.20
LOCAL FEATURE ALBUM
Bullant – Tyson, Crying
LOCAL TRACKS
Snowy Band – Love You To Death
The Gooch Palms – Great Dividing Range
Dianas – Going Gone
Citizen Kay, Genesis Owusu – Funny Business
Eliza & The Delusionals – Swimming Pool
True Vibernation, Sylent Nqo – You Don’t Love Me (You Love My Guitar)
Loser – Lazy
Chitra – Leaving
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE ALBUM
Torres – Silver Tongue
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS
Caribou – Never Come Back
Alienbaby Collective – Degenerate Moon
HNNY – Kindness
Moses Sumney – Cut Me
Khruangbin, Leon Bridges – Midnight
Christine and the Queens – People, I’ve been sad
Pottery – Texas Drums Pt I
Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats – DIET_