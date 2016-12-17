Sweetest 16 2016

What an absolutely incredible year of music it has been! So many great albums and singles, both in Australia and internationally. To say it has been a struggle to get it down to this final list is THE biggest understatement. But we have managed to do it, and with the help of SYN’s music team and SYN volunteers we have put together our favourite tracks and albums for the year, a lil list we are calling THE SWEETEST 16 OF 2016. Has a nice ring to it doesn’t it?



Australian Feature Montaigne – Glorious Heights Australian Feature RUFUS – Bloom Australian Feature Violent Soho – WACO

International Feature Broods – Conscious

International Feature Frank Ocean – Blonde

International Feature The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It

Australian

A.B. Original January 26 ft Dan Sultan Alex Lahey You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me Baro wdubi ft Nasty Mars & Marcus Cub Sport Come On Mess Me Up Julia Jacklin Coming Of Age Mallrat Inside Voices Remi Substance Therapy Tash Sultana Notion

International