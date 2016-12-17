Sweetest 16 2016

sweetest16

What an absolutely incredible year of music it has been! So many great albums and singles, both in Australia and internationally. To say it has been a struggle to get it down to this final list is THE biggest understatement. But we have managed to do it, and with the help of SYN’s music team and SYN volunteers we have put together our favourite tracks and albums for the year, a lil list we are calling THE SWEETEST 16 OF 2016. Has a nice ring to it doesn’t it?


montaigne.jpg

Australian Feature

Montaigne – Glorious Heights
rufus

Australian Feature

RUFUS – Bloom
21waco_cover-1.png

Australian Feature

Violent Soho – WACO
broods-conscious

International Feature

Broods – Conscious

 

frankie i

International Feature

Frank Ocean – Blonde

 

The 1975

International Feature

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It

                                               

                                      Australian

A.B. Original
 January 26 ft Dan Sultan
Alex Lahey
 You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me
Baro
 wdubi ft Nasty Mars & Marcus
Cub Sport
 Come On Mess Me Up
Julia Jacklin
Coming Of Age
Mallrat
 Inside Voices
Remi
 Substance Therapy
Tash Sultana
 Notion

                                       International

AlunaGeorge I Remember ft Flume
Banks Gemini Feed
Elohim Hallucinating
FKA twigs
 Good To Love
Joyce Manor
Last You Heard Of Me
Slotface Empire Records
Twin Peaks Walk To The One You Love
Warpaint
 New Song

December 17th 2016
Read more by Gloria Brancatisano
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

#45

Sweet 16 & Feature Albums WC 05.12.16

#44

Sweet 16 & Feature Albums WC 28.11.16

#43

Sweet 16 & Feature Albums WC 21.11.16