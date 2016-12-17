Sweetest 16 2016
What an absolutely incredible year of music it has been! So many great albums and singles, both in Australia and internationally. To say it has been a struggle to get it down to this final list is THE biggest understatement. But we have managed to do it, and with the help of SYN’s music team and SYN volunteers we have put together our favourite tracks and albums for the year, a lil list we are calling THE SWEETEST 16 OF 2016. Has a nice ring to it doesn’t it?
|
Australian Feature
Montaigne – Glorious Heights
|
Australian Feature
RUFUS – Bloom
|
Australian Feature
Violent Soho – WACO
|
International Feature
Broods – Conscious
|
International Feature
Frank Ocean – Blonde
|
International Feature
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It
Australian
|
A.B. Original
|January 26 ft Dan Sultan
|
Alex Lahey
|You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me
|
Baro
|wdubi ft Nasty Mars & Marcus
|
Cub Sport
|Come On Mess Me Up
|
Julia Jacklin
|
Coming Of Age
|
Mallrat
|Inside Voices
|
Remi
|Substance Therapy
|
Tash Sultana
|Notion
International
|AlunaGeorge
|I Remember ft Flume
|Banks
|Gemini Feed
|Elohim
|Hallucinating
|
FKA twigs
|Good To Love
|
Joyce Manor
|
Last You Heard Of Me
|Slotface
|Empire Records
|Twin Peaks
|Walk To The One You Love
|
Warpaint
|New Song