SWEETEST 16 & ALBUMS OF THE YEAR 2019
Here are SYN’s top tunes for 2019!
Our albums of the year & the 3 top local and international tracks were voted on by our wonderful community of volunteers!
The others were selected by Jas, Imogen and Bec, the 2019 Music & Sunday Sweets team.
LOCAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
Stella Donnelly – Beware of the Dogs
LOCAL TRACKS:
- Sampa the Great – Final Form
- Genesis Owusu – Good Times
- Pinch Points – Stranger Danger
- Merpire – Lately
- Mildlife – How Long Does It Take?
- Miiesha – Black Privilege
- Love Deluxe – Campari & Coke
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Who’s My Eugene?
INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:
- Lizzo – Juice
- BROCKHAMPTON – I BEEN BORN AGAIN
- HAIM – Summer Girl
- Jennifer Vanilla – Space Time Motion
- Floating Points – LesAlpx
- Lil Halima – Take Me To Your Planet
- Joe Armon-Jones, Obongjayar – Self: Love
- CHAI – Fashionista
Listen here!
Thanks everyone for a wonderful year of music. Hope you all have an excellent silly season.