SWEETEST 16 & ALBUMS OF THE YEAR 2019

Here are SYN’s top tunes for 2019!

Our albums of the year & the 3 top local and international tracks were voted on by our wonderful community of volunteers!

The others were selected by Jas, Imogen and Bec, the 2019 Music & Sunday Sweets team.

LOCAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Stella Donnelly – Beware of the Dogs

LOCAL TRACKS:

  • Sampa the Great – Final Form
  • Genesis Owusu – Good Times
  • Pinch Points – Stranger Danger
  • Merpire – Lately
  • Mildlife – How Long Does It Take?
  • Miiesha – Black Privilege 
  • Love Deluxe – Campari & Coke
  • Tropical Fuck Storm – Who’s My Eugene?

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:

  • Lizzo – Juice
  • BROCKHAMPTON – I BEEN BORN AGAIN
  • HAIM – Summer Girl
  • Jennifer Vanilla – Space Time Motion
  • Floating Points – LesAlpx
  • Lil Halima – Take Me To Your Planet
  • Joe Armon-Jones, Obongjayar – Self: Love
  • CHAI – Fashionista

Listen here!

Thanks everyone for a wonderful year of music. Hope you all have an excellent silly season.

 

 

December 23rd 2019
