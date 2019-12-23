SWEETEST 16 & ALBUMS OF THE YEAR 2019

Here are SYN’s top tunes for 2019! Our albums of the year & the 3 top local and international tracks were voted on by our wonderful community of volunteers!

The others were selected by Jas, Imogen and Bec, the 2019 Music & Sunday Sweets team.

LOCAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Stella Donnelly – Beware of the Dogs

LOCAL TRACKS:

Sampa the Great – Final Form

Genesis Owusu – Good Times

Pinch Points – Stranger Danger

Merpire – Lately

Mildlife – How Long Does It Take?

Miiesha – Black Privilege

Love Deluxe – Campari & Coke

Tropical Fuck Storm – Who’s My Eugene?

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

INTERNATIONAL TRACKS:

Lizzo – Juice

BROCKHAMPTON – I BEEN BORN AGAIN

HAIM – Summer Girl

Jennifer Vanilla – Space Time Motion

Floating Points – LesAlpx

Lil Halima – Take Me To Your Planet

Joe Armon-Jones, Obongjayar – Self: Love

CHAI – Fashionista

Listen here!

Thanks everyone for a wonderful year of music. Hope you all have an excellent silly season.