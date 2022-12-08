SYN Awards 2022 winners revealed!

Congratulations to our SYN Awards 2022 winners! ✨✨👏

Best Social Media Content: Nicholas Sarlos-Welsh & Max James Taylor – The Fan & The Fraud

Under 18 Volunteer or Program of the Year: Primary Perspectives Team – Primary Perspectives

Under 18 Volunteer or Program of the Year: Bridie Golding – Represent

Best Individual Presenter of The Year (Radio or Screen): Lishalini – Asian Pop Nation

Best Presenting Team of the Year (Radio or Screen): Nicholas Sarlos-Welsh & Max James Taylor – The Fan & The Fraud

Best Interview: Celeste Chan & Xenia Sanut – Asian Pop Nation x Ashwarya Interview

Best Arts or Comedy Segment or Feature: Nicholas Sarlos-Welsh & Max James Taylor – The Fan & The Fraud

Best Review or Current Affairs Segment or Feature: Faith Macale – Panorama – Domestic Violence Segment

Best Music Segment or Feature: Sarah Davenport & Anika Luna – The Hoist – Throwback Thursday Segment

Producer of the Year (Radio or Screen): Zack Goutzoulas – The Naughty Rude Show

Best Newcomer: Asyiqin Sanif – New & Approved and Sunday Sweets Host

Screen Volunteer of the Year: Taymi Brook – 1700

Screen Volunteer of the Year: Natalia Genovese – 1700

Screen Volunteer of the Year: Ebony Weston – 1700

Best Podcast: Grace Valerie-Lynette – Twinemies

Best Seasonal Radio Program: Louis Parkinson – Input

Best SYN Nation Hub Program: Primary Perspectives Team – Primary Perspectives

SYNners Choice Award: Louis Parkinson, Gracie Dudley & Vanessa Violo – Music Leads – Sweet 16 Curation

Darcy Fagan-Coleman Memorial Award: Mimi Hoffman

Above and Beyond Volunteer: Imi Vassallo