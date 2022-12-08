SYN Awards 2022 winners revealed!
Congratulations to our SYN Awards 2022 winners! ✨✨👏
Best Social Media Content: Nicholas Sarlos-Welsh & Max James Taylor – The Fan & The Fraud
Under 18 Volunteer or Program of the Year: Primary Perspectives Team – Primary Perspectives
Under 18 Volunteer or Program of the Year: Bridie Golding – Represent
Best Individual Presenter of The Year (Radio or Screen): Lishalini – Asian Pop Nation
Best Presenting Team of the Year (Radio or Screen): Nicholas Sarlos-Welsh & Max James Taylor – The Fan & The Fraud
Best Interview: Celeste Chan & Xenia Sanut – Asian Pop Nation x Ashwarya Interview
Best Arts or Comedy Segment or Feature: Nicholas Sarlos-Welsh & Max James Taylor – The Fan & The Fraud
Best Review or Current Affairs Segment or Feature: Faith Macale – Panorama – Domestic Violence Segment
Best Music Segment or Feature: Sarah Davenport & Anika Luna – The Hoist – Throwback Thursday Segment
Producer of the Year (Radio or Screen): Zack Goutzoulas – The Naughty Rude Show
Best Newcomer: Asyiqin Sanif – New & Approved and Sunday Sweets Host
Screen Volunteer of the Year: Taymi Brook – 1700
Screen Volunteer of the Year: Natalia Genovese – 1700
Screen Volunteer of the Year: Ebony Weston – 1700
Best Podcast: Grace Valerie-Lynette – Twinemies
Best Seasonal Radio Program: Louis Parkinson – Input
Best SYN Nation Hub Program: Primary Perspectives Team – Primary Perspectives
SYNners Choice Award: Louis Parkinson, Gracie Dudley & Vanessa Violo – Music Leads – Sweet 16 Curation
Darcy Fagan-Coleman Memorial Award: Mimi Hoffman
Above and Beyond Volunteer: Imi Vassallo