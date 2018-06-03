Moshpit Live Review: The Iron Maidens 01.06.18

The Iron Maidens performed to a sold out crowd at The Corner Hotel in Melbourne on June 1 2018.

Review pass provided.

Author interviewed singer of the band, see below.

Words by Stefan Bradley.

Scream for The Iron Maidens! One of the most successful tribute bands in the world conquered the stage, and conquered the crowd at the Corner Hotel. A fully packed house of Iron Maiden fans had devil horns in the air for the first ever Australian tour of this all-female tribute act.

The band succeeded in not just playing Iron Maiden covers, but imitating them them. Even the stage props felt like an Iron Maiden show. They had a version of the Iron Maiden mascot Eddie, come out to entertain the crowd as well!

Singer Kirsten Rosenberger (performing as Bruce Chickinson) in particular was incredible. Bruce Dickinson’s operatic style has been widely acclaimed in metal and Rosenberger surpassed my expectations. She was spoke to the crowd got them excited. Bass player Wanda Ortiz (performing as Steph Harris) was another noticeable presence on stage, singing along to the words and jumping around…although it was hard to hear her bass parts. The rest of The Iron Maidens nailed their parts, with twin guitar solos and powerful drum beats.

The highlights of the night were all the big singalongs, such as “The Trooper”, “Wasted Years”, “Children of the Damned”, and most notably “Fear of the Dark”, which saw Rosenberger outsung by the crowd.

Setlist was certainly interesting. Aside from 1992’s “Fear of the Dark”, the set consisted only of tunes from the 80s. This was perfect for old school fans, but fans of the entire Maiden catalogue may be disappointed. Rosenberger told me herself that fans don’t request the very recent albums like 2010’s The Final Frontier or Book of Souls, so maybe I’m in the minority here. What seemed odd was no presence of two of their biggest hits, “Run to the Hills” and “Hallowed Be Thy Name” from The Number of the Beast album. There was also no tunes from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son or Killers, two widely acclaimed 80s albums.

The show was less than 90 minutes, and I think the crowd wanted more. Even just focusing on the 80s material, there was a ton of hits missing. With so many great songs though, it’s impossible to please everyone.

Casual and hardcore fans as a whole will love The Iron Maidens. No doubt it is the premier live Iron Maiden experience, other than the real thing.