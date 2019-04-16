SYN Media switches to a simulcast radio format

Tuesday April 16th 2019

From Monday April 22nd, SYN will present one consistent program of young voices across SYN 90.7FM and SYN’s DAB+ digital radio channel.

This will mean all of SYN’s radio programs will be broadcast on both channels – FM and digital – at the same time.

We are making the switch so that our young broadcasters can reach a wider audience. Over one high-quality channel, every existing program will increase its reach. At the same time, our seasonal programming model will ensure there is always room for new presenters to join our community.

While the SYN Nation DAB+ channel will no longer exist, SYN remains committed to the SYN Nation Project. All the programs that currently broadcast on SYN Nation will continue on our new channel, and reach an even wider audience. We will continue to broadcast content from our partners, including Wangki Radio, Gippsland FM, 2BOB Radio Taree, Radio Fremantle, Woroni Radio, Minds In Tune, Murdoch University and most recently 6WR in Kununurra.

We welcome any young people from around Australia to broadcast with SYN and we will continue to provide training and support to regional stations around the country.

Our new channel, simply called “SYN”, will continue to present outstanding content from young Australians of all backgrounds.

Talking about the change, SYN’s General Manager, Campbell McNolty said:

“SYN exists to train and empower young media makers and we will always ensure that young people have the space they need to learn and grow at SYN. The change of format will create a fuller, more engaging listening experience. This is better for our presenters and our audience. Most importantly, any young person who wants to join will find a place at SYN. We will always ensure there is room for new voices, new ideas and a truly diverse group of young people who want to be creative.”

From Monday April 22nd, the ‘SYN Nation’ channel on DAB+ radio will no longer play. Search for ‘SYN’ instead.

— ENDS —

Further inquiries: Lindsey Green via [email protected] or 03-9639 2849.