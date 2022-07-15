SYN AT THE PUSH’S MUSIC CAREERS EXPO



Image Descriptions: Left) Sally (brown jumper) and Hayley (blue jumper) sit at a round table with a red SYN table cloth draped over it and an ‘On Air’ sign on top. Right) SYN speech bubble stickers and SYN Media Flyer on red table cloth.

SYN’s Programming Coordinator Sally, Marketing Coordinator Hayley and Engagement Manger Bec set up shop at The Push Music Careers Expo last week.

The expo was a fun and interactive opportunity for young people to learn about the various professions within the music industry and meet one-on-one with education and training providers to receive some tailored advice. SYN staff had a great time talking with people and encouraging them to join SYN for those keen to be involved in media and have a go at producing radio and podcasting content!

Thanks to The Push for hosting a great expo.