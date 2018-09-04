SYN Reviews: ‘BLASTED’ at Malthouse

Blasted by Sarah Kane

Merlyn Theatre, Malthouse, Southbank

Words by Dana Hamilton

Walking into a performance blind is an interesting thing. Prior to the show, I hadn’t heard of Sarah Kane’s play, nor looked at the Malthouse Theatre website to discover the heavy trigger warnings – all I knew was that this performance was entitled Blasted. This is not the play to walk into blind (and if you see it, you’ll understand the irony in that).

This play is an exploration of power relationships, sexual abuse and victim preying – in light of the predatory stories that have been known to Melbourne in the past six months, one questions whether the on-stage action is insensitive to its location. First performed in 1995 and written in a period when war was befalling the world globally – Rwanda, Yugoslavia, the Middle East to name only a few – English playwright Sarah Kane explores the power relationship between victim and ruler, powerful and powerless. She explores the emotional, physical and mental abuse that occurs in any one of the many nameless wars around the world, in the past and even today. She parallels this abuse with the manipulative relationship between protagonists Ian and Katie, a relationship that festers with inhumanity on his part and vulnerability on hers, leaving a disgusted taste in the mouth of any decent human being in the theatre.

Met with much hostility upon its publication, Blasted is a disturbing and yet well-written piece of theatre. Kane is famed for her intense depth of detail in her stage directions and this was clear in not only the directing of Anne-Louise Sarks and calculated movements of the actors, but also in the set. Upon entry, you walk into a set like any other – stationary, in the realm of realism and in this case, a hotel bedroom fit with a double bed, bedside tables, lamps, a vase with flowers and a full minibar, nothing unusual. What it becomes is a rotating, collapsing beating-heart of chaos and disarray, as designer Marg Horwell brings a very real war scene almost literally within arms-reach.

The sound design and composition, by Melbourne-based composer Jethro Woodward, and lighting design by Paul Jackson compliment each other commendably by heightening the on-stage action with emotional suspense. Both the sound and lighting were effectively employed to seamlessly mask the mammoth scene changes.

With a cast of three, it is hard to hide as an actor and yet the acting was hard to fault. David Woods (Ian) presented the audience with a repulsive, racist white male whose intentions were dishonourable and vulgar. Where Director Anna-Louise Sarks stated that the intention was to “capture the humanity in every action”, the actions of Ian dehumanised him and his suffering at the end felt justified. But perhaps, as a young female, it’s because I identify more with the less powerful female character of Katie. Sarks’ statement rings more true for this character, played by Eloise Mignon. Mignon played a very raw portrayal of naivety and innocence; a young woman, amidst all the abuse and manipulation, finds it within herself to be both sensitive and strong.

Despite being thematically poignant and relevant, this densely written play has too much content for a ninety-minute time-frame and not enough nutted-out exploration to do the entirely justice. However, one thing it does do is challenge our complacency. It forces us to be shocked at the visceral scenes we are largely shown through action rather than script. It does not matter whether you directly experienced the effects of war or not, this play somehow still seems to hit a little too close to home. It rips a reaction, whether good or bad, from the audience that will have this play talked about all season.

If this content affects you or someone you know, please contact one of the following services:

1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732 / www.1800respect.org.au

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / www.lifeline.org.au

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Blasted will be playing at the Malthouse Theatre until September 16th.