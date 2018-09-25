SYN Reviews: Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot

Preview screening provided by publicists

Words by April Austen

Gus Van Sant’s new biographical comedy-drama Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot tells the true story of newspaper cartoonist John Callahan’s (Joaquin Phoenix) journey away from reckless alcoholism to sobriety. The film is based on Callahan’s memoir of the same name and explores all of Callahan’s life, from his troubled childhood to the car accident that left him a paraplegic.

The film begins at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting where the audience is introduced to the characters that will support Callahan throughout his attempts to break his addiction. The chronology of the storyline is guided by and continually cuts back to a speech Callahan is giving of his life story, allowing Van Sant to expertly manipulate the order in which Callahan’s life is unveiled. The jumping from one time period to another is smooth and logical, and leaves viewers eager to find out what has been hinted to come.

Initially, Callahan details the lead up to the drunken car accident that rendered him paraplegic, then moves into the story of his childhood as an orphan, unwanted by his mother, all the while giving updates on his progression at the AA meetings. By the conclusion of the film, there is a sense of knowing almost all of what there is to know as Callahan thoroughly shares the highs and lows of his life. The end of the film has a sense of closure with Van Sant expertly tying everything together with bittersweet optimism.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot is a beautifully made film, with perfect costuming and mise en scene to compliment the cast’s expressions of their characters’ personalities. Music is used sparingly, significantly contributing to the atmosphere of some scenes but leaving other’s appropriately silent. The calibre of acting is excellent (to be expected in a cast studded with the likes of Jonah Hill, Jack Black, and Rooney Mara) and Phoenix is particularly wonderful at bringing Callahan to life. Callahan is a troubled man who would ordinarily be challenging to like, however through Phoenix’s portrayal and the emphasis on close-up camera shots, the audience is positioned to sympathise with the protagonist and understand his flaws. By bringing the camera closer to all the characters during conversation and AA meeting scenes, the film effectively captures emotions and encourages the audience to share them.

The AA meetings are fascinating to watch as they give a raw insight into the minds of alcoholics and expose the struggles they’re enduring. The film gives no judgement to people in hardship and is blunt in the manner they are addressed, forcing people to share their stories without filters because it understands that life is not perfect and people will do things they regret. AA leader and Callahan’s sobriety sponsor, Donnie (Jonah Hill), is the mouthpiece for this concept, continually pushing the other alcoholics to confront their mistakes and to forgive. Immense value is shown in the power of receiving help and support from others in order to overcome troubles. Donnie presents techniques for removing worries, anger and bad thoughts from people’s minds which are interesting and will inspire even non-alcoholics in the audience to take them on board after they leave the cinema.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot is a life-changing movie that everyone should see. It draws some parallels to movies such as Silver Linings Playbook which don’t shy away from the afflictions of their characters. Topics such as alcoholism and disability are presented in an honest and no-hiding style that is confronting but eye-opening. The more movies discuss issues like this, the more accepting and understanding our society will become.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot will be released in select cinemas on the 27th of September.