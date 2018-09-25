SYN Reviews: ELECTRO GIRL @ Alex Theatre

Electro Girl

Raw Encounters Media Productions

17th-22nd September, 2018

The Alex Theatre, St Kilda

Words by Dana Hamilton

Brave, raw and honest – the true story of a woman fighting to accept her diagnosis with epilepsy.

Lainie Chait developed a ‘sparky brain’ in her adolescent years and is only now, in her first ever stage-show at age 46, telling the world of her past – her daily struggles to hide her affliction from the world, her denial that it even existed and her rebellion against her limitations.

In Chait’s one-woman show, written as a natural progression to her recently published autobiography, the viewer is introduced into her world in a dramatic and lengthy opening sequence that is a theatrical representation of a grand mal seizure. Her use of music and sound effects (from Matt Osborne and Alysha Watt) as well as simple movements around a cabaret-style seating plan was the perfect commencement to not just a show, but also an informative, educational experience.

Despite never having graced the stage in the past, Chait is a natural-born storyteller with a passion about her subject matter and reason to tell her story. Cleverly, she sparks up this discussion by introducing the audience to her brain, ‘Nora Mal’, a purple, brain-shaped light-up puppet (designer by Sarah Seashorse with lighting by Rob Larsen). The dialogue that occurs between Chait and Nora delves into not only clarifying for the audience the structural workings of an epileptic brain, but Chait’s entire experience and coping mechanisms surrounding her disorder. She uses humour to make these truths accessible to her audience.

A short chat with her after the show made it quite clear that she was telling her story specifically to make others who have been diagnosed feel supported and not alone, as well as educate people about epilepsy and how one can help if and when they witness a seizure. This didn’t end after the show either – audience members were gifted a first-aid card to take home.

Whilst it is evident that Lainie has little stage performing experience, this is overshadowed by her passion for education with a demonstrative, rather than overpoweringly verbal, approach to storytelling. For this, director Clare Pickering deserves commendation. Chait is honest and conversational in her manner and, above all, is inspiringly empowered by her condition and by taking control of her own health issues. Really, she becomes her own superhero.

Still not convinced? It’s worth the ticket just to check out her custom-made Electro Girl Superhero outfit.

The Melbourne Fringe Festival season of Electro Girl may have already come to a close, however, Chait intends to develop this show into an educational tool for schools and universities in the future. So keep your eyes peeled – with any luck, Electro Girl and her sparky brain will zap her way back into the Melbourne theatre scene before you know it!

Image courtesy of Lainie Chait