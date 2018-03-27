SYN Reviews: Grizzly Bear – Zoo Twilights

Grizzly Bear live at Melbourne Zoo, Friday 9th March

Tickets purchased by writer

Words and Photos by India Weaver

A zoo is a fitting venue for a bear, but as the crowd on Friday 9th of March discovered, it was an even more fitting venue for Grizzly Bear. This was the band’s fifth visit to Australia, returning to familiar venues such as the Sydney Opera House, but this trip added the ever-brilliant Zoo Twilights series into the mix.

Young and old arrived early to make the most of the animals, whilst others worked their way down to the stage armed with picnic baskets and blankets. Concert goers bounced and dodged those already seated, finding some room with a view.

Swedish charmer, Jens Lekman opened the night. Whilst he started his set solo, he was soon joined mid-song by a cheery band of carefully selected, Australian music legends. Cable Ties and Wet Lips’ Jenny McKechnie was amongst these musicians. Lekman’s feathery vocals warmed the audience up exquisitely. His sweet personality and undying energy was contagious, with both the audience and fellow band members unable to stop themselves from smiling and bopping along. The conversations between songs were delivered in a way that was reminiscent of the way American art-master, Bob Ross, discusses his life stories- with pauses, politeness and positivity.

As the sun set, excitement built for the main act. After an entertaining video to raise awareness for the Eastern Barred Bandicoot, the atmospheric psychedelic folk-rock band took the stage. The audience began to jitter as they knew that despite the tranquil nature of the band’s music, tonight would be incredibly powerful.

The layers of sound began, working together to form the start of ‘Aquarius’ off their latest release, Painted Ruins. They navigated their way through their latest record, playing the most diverse songs off the record- the catchy ‘Losing All Sense’ melted into the more abstract ‘Cut-Out’. Layer upon layer of incredible sound and effort continued to build. Their commitment to bringing their recorded sound to life was more than evident, with each band member being responsible for not just one instrument, but upwards of four. The audience were in awe of their talent and ability to recreate their pieces with class and finesse.

What had been a seemingly quiet crowd let out a big old happy sigh as the unmistakable vibrations of the drum and guitar beginnings of ‘Yet Again’ echoed through the zoo. A soft yet mindful sing along began. The respectful crowd knew that their fellow audience members needed to appreciate every single puzzle piece of the song.

Whilst there was minimal banter to break up the performances of their songs, co-frontman Ed Droste highlighted the amount of young audience members, giving a shout out to two youngins who were at their very first concert tonight. It was comforting to see so many young ‘cubs’ at the concert- the future of music is in good hands. Bassist and woodwind master, Christopher Taylor, also took a moment to provide an insight into their reaction when they were notified of the venue for the Melbourne show on the Australian leg of their Painted Ruins tour, “When I told my friends I would be performing at the Zoo, they were all concerned. I thought maybe this is a career low…” But from the first chord of the set, it was already set to be somewhat of a career high for Grizzly Bear.

The psych-folk masters delved into their back catalogue, swaying through the decades of their work to fulfil the audiences long desire to hear their masterpieces. They built on what can only be described as a cinematic atmosphere. Melting old and new material together, the band continued to hold the audience in the palms of their hands.

Emotions ran high during their performance of the ever popular, ‘Two Weeks’. I watched Grizzly Bear perform this one through watery eyes, joining those around me in a unified sing ’n’ sway. Songs from their previous releases, Yellow House and Shields blended into one another, flawlessly performed.

After a brief pause, Grizzly Bear returned to the stage to perform two of their most well-known tunes. The harrowing whistles of ‘Shift’ made it a serious contender for song of the night. But it was quickly eclipsed by the tear-jerker, ‘Sun In Your Eyes’. If it wasn’t as dark enough to see the stars, I would have attempted to use ‘having the sun in my eyes’ as an excuse for the litres of tears that ran down my cheeks. I turned around ready to attempt to use this as an excuse, only to see I wasn’t the only one wiping their eyes.

A little research on a Grizzly Bear identifies that they are known for their gentle, sensitive and devoted nature. It makes sense that Grizzly Bear are named after such an animal. Their sound is gentle and sensitive, and they are incredibly devoted to bringing this to life in a live setting.

If only Grizzly Bear were a regular attraction at Melbourne Zoo.